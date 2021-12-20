Flamengo compensates for blackout in the first quarter with three-point balls and beats Unifacisa by NBB | basketball

After forwarding the vacancy to the Champions League quarter-finals, Flamengo turned all their attention to the NBB. This Sunday night, Rubro-Negro hosted Unifacisa at the Maracanãzinho Gym, in Rio de Janeiro. With a blackout in the first quarter, Flamengo compensated with three points and had no difficulties to conquer the victory by 89-70.

Flamengo had a good start to the game, but stopped. There were more than five minutes without scoring, while Unifacisa continued with offensive actions. Crescenzi had a great game for the team from Campina Grande, was the scorer of the match with 22 points, but he got tired and left the court. Rubro-Negro got a fundamental sequence of three-point baskets that made the difference. Olivinha was the highlight of the team with 19 points, but Robinson was important in the victory, having scored 18 points, having been 15 only in the third quarter.

+ Champions League quarter finals vacancy forwarded

1 of 2 Olivinha was Flamengo’s scorer in the victory over Unifacisa — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Olivinha was Flamengo’s scorer in the victory over Unifacisa — Photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo

With this Sunday’s victory, Flamengo returned to second place on the NBB leaderboard, with 10 wins in 12 games. Rubro-Negro has 20 points, just 2 less than leader Franca, who is undefeated in the competition. Unifacisa occupies the sixth position, with 6 victories and 16 points.

Flamengo returns to the court on Tuesday, December 21st, at 8 pm, to face Fortaleza. The match will be again at Maracanãzinho, in Rio de Janeiro. Unifacisa goes to Belo Horizonte, where it will face Minas, also on Tuesday, December 21st, but at 7pm.

Yago opened the scoring with a three-point ball for Flamengo, who showed a lot of intensity at the beginning of the game. But when he reached 10 points, he bumped into Unifacisa’s strong defense. Jimmy, the NBB’s best defender for the past two seasons, was a lot of work. He held back all of Rubro-Negro’s offensive actions, forcing the opponent to make consecutive mistakes. Flamengo only scored again when the clock showed 3 minutes to the end of the first quarter, but the difficulty to reach the muffler gave the Campina Grande team an advantage and tranquility. When the clock broke, however, Balbi made a long-distance goal that put Rubro-Negro ahead: 19 to 18.

Flamengo improved a lot in attack, adjusted the defense and who found themselves in difficulty in the second quarter was Unifacisa. The team from Campina Grande did not achieve the same performance on court, sinning in all actions. Coach César Guidetti was quite annoyed. Rubro-Negro, in turn, amended a sequence of three-point baskets with Rafael Mineiro, Olivinha and Yago. With good plays, Flamengo opened a great advantage. Seconds from the end of the first half, coach Gustavo De Conti stopped the game and drew the ball out on the side. Olivinha scored another long-distance basket, and the teams went to the locker room with a score 45-29.

Unifacisa even tested a reaction in the third quarter. In the first minutes of returning to the court, with a more accurate defense and an efficient attack, the team from Campina Grande reduced the advantage on the scoreboard. But Flamengo soon resumed the intensity of their game. Olivinha made great plays and kept the three-point balls. Yago also performed well, calling up rivals and leaving his teammates free for the shot. American Robinson left the bench and added 15 points in this partial alone. The Rubro Negro put 18 points of difference: 70 to 52.