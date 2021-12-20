Flamengo could lose striker to Club that played in the Champions League this season

According to UOL Esporte, Flamengo may lose a part in their squad for the next season. Still without a defined coach to command the team in 2022, Rubro-Negro may lose forward Kenedy to Shakhtar Donetsk. The player who belongs to Chelsea arouses the interest of the Ukrainian team, which is full of Brazilians and played in the group stage of this edition of the Champions League.

The Ukrainians consulted the English team for the player. Kenedy is the wish of Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi, who joined Shakhtar this season. Kenedy is still on loan until June of next year and with Chelsea until June 2023. To have Kenedy on loan, Rubro-Negro disbursed around 500 thousand euros (R$ 3 million at the price at the time).

The fine for Flamengo to definitively acquire the player is 10 million euros (about R$64 million). Since his arrival, he has not been able to establish himself among the starting line-ups of the team, previously coached by Renato Gaúcho. There were 17 matches for Flamengo and a goal scored in the victory against Juventude by 3-1 at Maracanã. His last game as a starter was against Grêmio, days before the Libertadores final.

For Chelsea, the striker arrived from Fluminense for the 2015-16 season, but he didn’t receive much space. Before returning to Brazilian football, the player was loaned to smaller teams in European football, such as Watford, Newcastle, Getafe and Granada. In the last European season, the striker scored eight goals and gave three assists in 44 games.

If he arrives at Shakhtar Donetsk, Kenedy will be part of a legion of Brazilians. At the moment, the Ukrainian team has in its squad Dodô, Vitão, Marlon, Ismaily, Maycon, Marcos Antônio, Alan Patrick, Tetê, Pedrinho, Fernando and Júnior Moraes. The team is the leader of the championship of its country and finished in last place in the Champions group, with Real Madrid, Internazionale and Sheriff Tiraspol.