Flamengo does not exercise purchase rights and releases players to Atlético-GO

In addition to being a young João Lucas, full-back Luan Sales is another young athlete who will not defend Flamengo in 2022. Borrowed to red-black by Atlético-GO, the right-back will not have a renewed bond with the Gávea team, which would have to pay large amounts to acquire it permanently.

As he goes beyond the under-20 age next year, Luan Sales would have to be promoted to Flamengo’s top squad. To buy the athlete, Fla would need to pay R$ 2.25 million for half of the economic rights of the lateral.

The fact that the Rio team already has an expressive range of players for the position (Isla, Matheuzinho and Rodinei) ended up weighing against the permanence of Luan Sales. Backstage, the lateral’s managers suggested that Flamengo acquire him permanently and lend him to another team, in order to gain more shooting. The hypothesis, however, was rejected by the board.

Apparently, Luan Sales should be taken advantage of by Atlético-GO, which will have Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Sudamericana in 2022. Dragão lost defender Arnaldo to Operário-PR recently, and he looks favorably on the return of Luan. With the shirt of Rio de Janeiro, the young man ended the season as a starter in the under-20, having scored 23 games throughout the year.

