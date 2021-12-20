Flamengo shows no interest and Ceni “helps” to take 36-year-old medallion to São Paulo

São Paulo has already started its reformulation for the 2022 season, so the board has already announced that some names should leave the club for the 2022 season, they are: midfielder Benítez, forward Rojas, midfielder Shaylon, midfielder -camper Hudson, striker Trellez, striker Helinho and defensive midfielder William. Thus, with the announced departures, Tricolor Paulista begins to move in the market to seek reinforcements for the cast’s vacancies.

São Paulo had already probed midfielder Alisson, from Grêmio, and right now the target should be right-back Rafinha, ex-Grêmio, who is free for negotiations. The contract with the athlete and Grêmio would extend until the end of the year, however, with Grêmio’s relegation to Serie B, the team from Rio Grande do Sul chose not to renew the contract with a lateral and release the team’s payroll.

Right-back, 36-year-old Rafinha is free on the market, a profile that suits São Paulo, whose coffers are empty for signings. Thus, São Paulo must present a proposal to the player in the coming days. Before expressing interest in Rafinha, São Paulo had probed right-back Rodinei, however, Flamengo has no interest in lending the player and wanted Tricolor Paulista to sign him permanently, which the São Paulo board did not like. .

While waiting for a definition on Rafinha, the Tricolor squad is officially on vacation and returns in January to dispute the Paulistão 2022. In the first commitment of the year, the team has its debut set for January 26 and the opponent is Guarani, in a match valid for the first round of Paulistão. Until then, the board of Tricolor Paulista already wants to have the cast defined for the competition.