Flu and América-MG meet the path in the preliminary phase

Today, Conmebol carried out the draw for the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores 2022. In the second phase of the tournament, Fluminense will face the third representative of Colombia, who will be Deportivo Cali or Millonarios, and decide at home. América-MG, on the other hand, will face Guaraní (Paraguay), with their second game in Paraguay.

The two Brazilian clubs enter directly into the second phase of the Libertadores. Before the group stage there is a third stage, which involves the eight classified from the second stage. In total, there are four spots in the group stage.

If Fluminense advances to the third stage, they will face the winner of Universidad César Vallejo (Peru) or Olimpia (Paraguay) vs. Atlético Nacional (Colombia).

If they pass the second phase, América-MG will face the winner of Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay) or Barcelona (Ecuador) x Universitario (Peru).

The first phase matches will be in the weeks of February 9th and 16th. Those in the second phase, which include América-MG and Fluminense, in the weeks of February 23rd and March 2nd. The third phase matches, which can include the two Brazilians, in the weeks of March 9th and 16th. The draw for the group stage of the competition is scheduled for March 23, 2022.

See the Libertadores preliminary round duels:

First phase

Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay) vs Barcelona (Ecuador) – E1

Deportivo Lara (Venezuela) x Bolivar (Bolivia) – E2

Universidad César Vallejo (Peru) x Olimpia (Paraguay) – E3

Second level

Colombia 3 x Fluminense

Audax Italiano (Chile) x Estudiantes (Argentina)

E2 (Deportivo Lara-VEN x Bolívar-BOL) x Catholic University (Ecuador)

America-MG x Guaraní (Paraguay)

E1 (Montevideo City Torque-URU x Barcelona- EQU) x Universitario (Peru)

Plaza Colonia (Uruguay) x The Strongest (Bolivia)

Everton (Chile) vs Monagas (Venezuela)

E3 (Universidad César Vallejo-PER x Olimpia PAR) x Atlético Nacional (Colombia)