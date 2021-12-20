Flu and América-MG meet the path in the preliminary phase

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on Flu and América-MG meet the path in the preliminary phase 2 Views

Today, Conmebol carried out the draw for the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores 2022. In the second phase of the tournament, Fluminense will face the third representative of Colombia, who will be Deportivo Cali or Millonarios, and decide at home. América-MG, on the other hand, will face Guaraní (Paraguay), with their second game in Paraguay.

The two Brazilian clubs enter directly into the second phase of the Libertadores. Before the group stage there is a third stage, which involves the eight classified from the second stage. In total, there are four spots in the group stage.

If Fluminense advances to the third stage, they will face the winner of Universidad César Vallejo (Peru) or Olimpia (Paraguay) vs. Atlético Nacional (Colombia).

If they pass the second phase, América-MG will face the winner of Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay) or Barcelona (Ecuador) x Universitario (Peru).

The first phase matches will be in the weeks of February 9th and 16th. Those in the second phase, which include América-MG and Fluminense, in the weeks of February 23rd and March 2nd. The third phase matches, which can include the two Brazilians, in the weeks of March 9th and 16th. The draw for the group stage of the competition is scheduled for March 23, 2022.

See the Libertadores preliminary round duels:

First phase
Montevideo City Torque (Uruguay) vs Barcelona (Ecuador) – E1
Deportivo Lara (Venezuela) x Bolivar (Bolivia) – E2
Universidad César Vallejo (Peru) x Olimpia (Paraguay) – E3

Second level
Colombia 3 x Fluminense
Audax Italiano (Chile) x Estudiantes (Argentina)
E2 (Deportivo Lara-VEN x Bolívar-BOL) x Catholic University (Ecuador)
America-MG x Guaraní (Paraguay)
E1 (Montevideo City Torque-URU x Barcelona- EQU) x Universitario (Peru)
Plaza Colonia (Uruguay) x The Strongest (Bolivia)
Everton (Chile) vs Monagas (Venezuela)
E3 (Universidad César Vallejo-PER x Olimpia PAR) x Atlético Nacional (Colombia)

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Fluminense and América-MG know their opponents from the second phase of the Libertadores; see the draw

This Monday morning, Conmebol held the draw for the clashes of the first and second …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved