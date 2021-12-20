Fluminense advances in negotiation by Ricardo Goulart and expects an answer this week

In recent days, the board of Fluminense advanced in negotiations with Ricardo Goulart, free on the market after terminating with Guangzhou Evergrande, from China. The proposal has already been submitted and an answer is expected this week, either a “yes” or a counterproposal.

The ge website informs that the mood is one of optimism for the hiring of the 30-year-old attacking midfielder. Ricardo Goulart has the desire to return to Brazil and, at least for now, Tricolor was the only major club in the country to formalize an official proposal. In addition, it has tried harder than competitors from abroad. The player was also sought out by Besiktas, from Turkey, and associations from the United States and the Middle East.

To seduce Goulart, Fluminense set up a project and presented it to its manager, Paulo Pitombeira, last week. The idea is to offer the athlete a longer contract period, with the possibility of marketing participation, in addition to the promise of a competitive team capable of fighting for titles in 2022.

The attacking midfielder spent seven years in Asia, except for the four months on loan at Palmeiras in 2019. Now he wants a change of scenery. He returned with his family to Brazil last month and was training on his own in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, his hometown, where he has a home and a field at his disposal. In recent days, he went with his wife, Diane, and a couple of friends to rest in Fernando de Noronha.

Will the tricolor Christmas present come out?