Fluminense and América-MG meet rivals in the preliminary round of Libertadores; see all clashes

With Fluminense and América-MG, matches of the 1st preliminary phase of Conmebol Libertadores will start to be played at the beginning of February

This Monday, Conmebol (South American Football Confederation) raffled off the matches of the preliminary phases of the Liberators 2022. Thereby, Fluminense and America-MG, who are the Brazilians at this stage of the competition, met their rivals.

The Rio team will take the team Colombia 3, which can be Deportivo Cali or Millionaires (The definition will be next wednesday). The miners face the Guaraní-PAR, a team that caused a lot of inconvenience to “Brazilians” in recent years.

Tricolor and Coelho will go straight into the 2nd preliminary stage, having to go through this stage and then through the 3rd stage to reach the group stage.

It is worth remembering that this is the 1st time that América will participate in Libertadores in its entire history.

Check out how the switches were:

1st phase clashes

GAME 1: Barcelona from Guayaquil (EQU) x Montevideo City Torque (URU)

GAME 2: bolivar (BOL) x Deportivo Lara (VEN)

GAME 3: Olympia (PAR) x Universidad César Vallejo (PER)

2nd phase clashes

Fluminense (BRA) x Colombia 3*

students (ARG) x Audax Italian (CHI)

Catholic University (EQU) x Winner of the GAME 2

Guaraní (PAR) x America-MG (BRA)

university student (PER) x Winner of GAME 1

Monagas (VEN) x Everton (CHI)

National Athletic (COL x Winner of the GAME 3

the strongest (BOL) x Plaza Colonia (URU)

*Deportivo Cali or Millonarios, team will be defined next Wednesday

The matches of the 1st preliminary phase will be played between February 8th and 10th (one way) and February 15th and 17th (back).

Afterwards, the 2nd phase duels start to be played between February 22nd and 24th (one way) and March 1st and 3rd (return).

Finally, the 3rd phase will be played on the following dates: March 8th and 10th (one way) and March 15th and 17th (back).

When all the classifieds are defined, the group stage of the Libertadores will start to be played on March 23rd.

Whoever is eliminated in the 2nd phase will go to the South American Cup.