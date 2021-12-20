Fluminense faces Colombian, and América-MG takes Paraguayan team; see Pre-Libertador duels | liberators

Conmebol held this Monday the draw for the preliminary phase of the Libertadores, and the Brazilians Fluminense and América-MG already know who they will face in Phase 2: Tricolor will face a Colombian, or Deportivo Cali or Millonarios. Coelho will face Guaraní, from Paraguay.

The lack of definition of Fluminense’s opponent occurs because Colombia lacks to indicate its representative at this stage.

Deportivo Cali and Tolima will play on Wednesday the second game of the Colombian final – in the first leg, in Cali, there was a 1-1 draw. If Tolima is champion, Fluminense will face Deportivo Cali. If the title goes to Deportivo Cali, the first tricolor opponent in the Libertadores will be Millonarios.

Phase 3 switching is also defined. If they go forward, Fluminense will take Atlético Nacional, from Colombia, or whoever gets past the match between Universidad César Vallejo-PER vs. Olimpia-PAR. Tricolor should send their games in these phases in São Januário, since Maracanã is closed to change the pitch.

– We’re very excited. In 2008 it was the same story. Last year it was the same thing. And we went through. So, Fluminense competes in the competition, always very respected. I think they have to be worried. We started working with a north now. Let’s go to Colombia – said the president of Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt, in a live made by the club to follow the draw.

Already América, if they eliminate Guaraní-PAR and advance, will face whoever passes from Montevideo City Torque or Barcelona-EQU x Universitario-PER.

During the draw, the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, announced an increase in prizes for tournaments organized by the entity as of 2022. The Champion of Libertadores will receive US$16 million. South America will earn 5 million dollars to its winner. Recopa, 1.6 million dollars. Women’s Liberators, 1.5 million dollars

