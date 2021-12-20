Fluminense may involve Ganso and Caio Paulista in negotiations to bring the reinforcement desired by Abel Braga

Fluminense is still active in the transfer market, and has already announced the arrival of defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, ex-Palmeiras, and has everything set for the one-year loan of left-back Mario Pineida, who was at Barcelona de Guayaquil, and the arrival , definitively, by striker Willian, who was also at the São Paulo club. With the promise of not stopping here, the Tricolor can involve Ganso and Caio Paulista to bring a reinforcement desired by Abel Braga: midfielder Patrick.

In a recent interview with Rádio Grenal, the coach admitted that he would like to have players in the Flu with whom he has worked at other clubs, as in the cases of left-back Moisés and Patrick himself, teammates at Internacional in 2021. The 29-year-old midfielder is low in Rio Grande do Sul and, according to information from the portal “Revista Colorada”, the Tricolor can use the midfielder and the attacker as exchange currencies, aiming to satisfy Abel’s desire.

Also according to the portal, other Fluminense players, in addition to Paulo Henrique Ganso and Caio Paulista, could enter the negotiation model, such as goalkeeper Muriel, who is a spawn of Internacional’s own base, left-back Danilo Barcelos and striker Lucca, both of which are not unanimous among the tricolor fans. It is worth remembering that the colorada board has already stated in interviews that it would agree to exchange players with other clubs, due to lack of money.

The midfielder has not played since August 19, when he broke his forearm during the Flu elimination in the quarterfinals of the last Copa Libertadores. Ganso had not been in the starting lineup with Marcão, and that should not change under the command of Abel Braga. Caio Paulista ended the season on a low at Tricolor, as he scored a goal for the last time at the end of June, months before being bought, definitively, by Fluminense for US$1.5 million (about R$7.9 million) .