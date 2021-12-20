Fluminense’s coach at Copinha comments on the team’s expectations for the competition

Second biggest champion of Copinha, with five titles, Fluminense debuts on January 4th, in the 2022 edition of the biggest youth competition in Brazil, according to the table released this Friday afternoon (12/17). The ball rolls at 15:15, against Jacuipense-BA, at the Estádio Dr. Judson Blick Ferreira, in Matão-SP, the host city of Group 6.

On January 7th and 10th, at the same place and time, the team will face Fast Club-AM and Matonense-SP, respectively. All games of the Moleques de Xerém in the First Phase of the championship will be shown by SporTV.

– We will have a high level of competitiveness in the First Phase of the São Paulo Cup. We are looking for information about our opponents and we are focused on what we have to do to go far in the competition. A strong group like this is important for us to enter the dispute well focused. It’s a long tournament, with big displacements, great teams and teams that always surprise. Therefore, we hope to be able to enter well, from the beginning, to maintain our process and achieve our goals – says coach Eduardo Oliveira.

The tournament, hosted by the State of São Paulo, will be held from January 2 to 25, with 128 clubs, divided into 32 groups of four members. In 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic made the dispute impossible.