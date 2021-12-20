Football Fish: The Rare and Scary Species Found Again in California | Biodiversity

It was when scientists from the Scripps Institute of Oceanography at the University of California at San Diego identified the species: a deep-sea dweller so rare that only 31 specimens have been found in more than a century since it was discovered.

The recent discovery marked an even more remarkable moment. The Pacific football fish is the third to land in California this year, a highly unusual event due to its extreme seclusion.

However, it remains to be seen how or why the fish appeared – but scientists are excited about the opportunity to learn more, as little is known about the basics of how they live.

This is one of more than 100 species of anglerfish (which can be found from the tidal zone to 500 meters deep) that exist in the world. Because they live deep, many lure their unsuspecting prey into their mouths with the help of the glowing bioluminescent bulbs that hang from their heads in the bulbs. They are covered in thorns and their sharp teeth are not used for chewing but for catching other fish, squid and crustaceans.

According to scientists, it is precisely because little is known about the species that it becomes necessary to exhibit it for people to learn about the admirable and diverse biodiversity of the oceans.