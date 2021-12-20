For the 4th consecutive time, Brazil is champion of spam calls

For the fourth time in a row, Brazil receives the “award” of country with largest number of spam calls in the world. The result came through the global report carried out by the application truecaller, a company that blocks this type of connection on smartphones.

For those who don’t know, spam links can be understood as those unwanted calls, such as telemarketing, calls that connect and disconnect, among others.

One of the data that draws attention is that Brazil had an average of 32 spam calls per month for each user. Below Brazil, in second place is Peru with just over half, about 18 contacts.







Spam calls are those unwanted contacts like telemarketing Photo: Shutterstock / Finance and Entrepreneurship

In addition, the survey shows that most spam calls in Brazil originate from financial services (44.1%), such as banks, credit unions, credit card operators, and sales of all types (39% ). Coup attempts are already in third place, with 16.9%.

Then in the category SMS spam, Brazil is in eighth place. Cameroon leads this ranking. Next up are: Somalia, Tanzania, Congo, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire and Benin.

For the survey, “to say that Brazil has a problem with spam is an understatement. Four years in a row as the country most affected by spam should serve as a warning to authorities so that restrictions and fines are adopted.”

The result of this survey comes very close to a measure that Anatel has taken to contain this type of problem. From 2022, telemarketing companies that make contact will have to use number 0303 in your links. Thus, users can identify what it is about and choose not to attend, already knowing what it is about.

Finally, for those interested in knowing which countries are also on the list, countries like Ukraine, India, Mexico, Indonesia, Chile, Vietnam, South Africa, Russia, Colombia, Spain, Ecuador, Turkey and Italy.

With information from this is money.