Everton Cebolinha is very frustrated due to his poor performance at Benfica. The athlete has been little used by Jorge Jesus and when he is used he plays out of position. Therefore, the former Grêmio player may be traded.

Since arriving in Portugal in August 2020, Everton has not managed to yield as much as in the tricolor from Rio Grande do Sul. In this 2021/2022 season, for example, there are only 25 games played, 4 goals scored and 5 assists.

With that, the athlete thinks about leaving Portugal and that can yield a lot of money to Grêmio. Teams like Borussia Dortmund and Milan are interested in having the Brazilian player’s talent.

Club Kiss’ judgment will be interrupted due to Grêmio and Corinthians

Even the interest of the German team seems more accentuated. Because, according to what was found by UOL Esporte, if the possibility of leaving Everton becomes real, the Germans will make a proposal.

Milan already have a long-standing dream in Cebolinha. That’s because, since 2019, the Italian team has been interested in this player. But, until today, he has not been able to carry out the contract.

However, other teams also appear as interested. For example, Everton, from England, has always been interested in signing the player of the same name.

As Richarlison has been standing out for some seasons, the English team can think of Cebolinha as a substitute in case of a sale or even the two can be played together.

Former Grêmio Player can be sold and pay a hefty amount to the tricolor

For Grêmio it is interesting that Everton is sold, as it will yield considerable value to the club. Due to the rule of the forming club, which gives a percentage of the transfer to the team that formed the athlete.

But, even for Everton, it seems to be great to leave Benfica, given the teams that are interested. For example, Dortmund are a very competitive club in Germany. Milan are a giant in Italy and Everton are on the rise in England.

Grêmio usually do well against Corinthians in Itaquera

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like TikTok, twitter, Instagram and Facebook. So, you can follow all the news about our Immortal Tricolor.

Image: Google