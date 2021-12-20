Fortaleza debuts in Libertadores 2022 at home; see game script – Play

THE Conmebol released this Sunday (19th) the regulation for the 2022 Liberators. The Ceará representative in the competition is the Fortaleza Sport Club, who had the match script of the group stage revealed by the entity, despite the lack of definition of opponents.

In Pot 4, due to the ranking of Conmebol teams, the Lion will participate in the official draw on March 23rd. Despite this, it is defined that the tricolor debut will be indoors (1st). The sequence of matches in the rounds will be: out (2nd), at home (3rd), at home (4th), out (5th) and out (6).

Way of the Fort in Libertadores

Round 1: at home

Round 2: away from home

Round 3: at home

Round 4: at home

Round 5: away from home

Round 6: away from home

no Brazilians

Regarding the matches, it is also confirmed that coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team cannot face any Brazilian in the group stage. The regiment does not allow teams from the same country to face each other at this stage of the tournament, except if they come from the pre-liberators.

The knockout stage before the group stage has America-MG and Fluminense as participants, but if they advance, these participants are included in Pot 4 – the same as Fortaleza, which prevents the games from being held. The duels of this phase will be defined this Monday (20).

By distributing the pots, the Lion has a 50% chance of facing River Plate or Boca Juniors in the group stage. The other possibilities are the Uruguayan teams Nacional and Peñarol.