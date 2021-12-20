‘Free from that bomb’ · TV News

An audience failure on Globo’s weekends, the Zig Zag Arena exhibited the last episode this sunday (19) in a wake. In her farewell, Fernanda Gentil’s game show did not thrill viewers, who gave “thanks to God” that the network has anticipated the end of the season — and threw no less than seven episodes into the garbage can.

Not even the fans of Felipe Araújo and Lexa, who were the captains of the edition, were able to dissipate the airs of burial on social media. The audience leader had 18 programs recorded, but only aired 11. The order came from the top echelon due to her meager performance in the Ibope, with the right to defeats for Domingo Legal.

Celso Portiolli’s attraction made Globo’s bet a big deal thanks to paintings such as Passa ou Ressa. The Zig Zag Arena was even compared to the competing format as a high-budget copy — and without a third of the grace.

Internet users made a point of showing on Twitter that Sunday will not be missed. “Thanks, we are going to get rid of this bomb in the global program”, wrote Ricardo José Minassian.

“To be bad you have to improve this Zig Zag Arena a lot. Poor Gentil,” added Grace Teixeira França. “Happy it’s over, but very sad for Fernanda. She doesn’t deserve those bombs they give her,” pointed out a profile identified only as Sete.

“This Zig Zag Arena is part of those types of programs that, when it’s explained before its debut, you know it will be a fiasco. Fernanda Gentil became a master in these fiascos”, continued Sandro Moreira.

“Someone explain this Zig Zag Arena to me? Gee, too bad! It’s only good for those inside the parade. Zero will for the spectator. Zero emotion, it doesn’t generate empathy. Zero direction. How did you not notice that, Globo? “, concluded Fernanda Gumption.

