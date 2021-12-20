Gabi wins her first world title and ends Conegliano’s record-breaking streak | volleyball

Gabi rose to the highest place on the podium at the Club World Cup, which ended this Sunday, in the city of Ankara, Turkey. The Brazilian team player was champion of the tournament with Vakifbank, who played a game and defeated Conegliano by 3 sets to 2 – partials of 25/15, 22/25, 25/22, 22/25 and 15/07. It was the Brazilian’s first world title, who was also elected the best striker at the tournament. The result also ended the record-breaking streak of victories by the Italian team, which came to earn nomination for the Ginness Book.