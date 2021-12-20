Gabi wins her first world title and ends Conegliano’s record-breaking streak | volleyball

Gabi rose to the highest place on the podium at the Club World Cup, which ended this Sunday, in the city of Ankara, Turkey. The Brazilian team player was champion of the tournament with Vakifbank, who played a game and defeated Conegliano by 3 sets to 2 – partials of 25/15, 22/25, 25/22, 22/25 and 15/07. It was the Brazilian’s first world title, who was also elected the best striker at the tournament. The result also ended the record-breaking streak of victories by the Italian team, which came to earn nomination for the Ginness Book.
Gabi wins the Club World Cup with Vakifbank Turkey — Photo: FIVB
Gabi left the court with 12 points and was extremely important not only in attack, but also in the backcourt. She passed the services of Italian Paola Egonu with perfection, who scored an impressive 35 points in the final, and was efficient in defense, giving Vakifbank the option of counterattacking. His performance earned him the award for best striker at the Worlds.
This Sunday’s achievement was Gabi’s first world title and crowns the 27-year-old’s brilliant year. In July and August, she led Brazil in an overcoming campaign that earned her the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Vakifbank defeats Conegliano to win the Club World Cup in Turkey — Photo: FIVB
End of a record-setting streak
Another achievement of Gabi in the year, although not specifically her but her team, was putting an end to a record-breaking streak of victories for Conegliano. On November 21, the Italian team reached its 74th consecutive triumph and beat the brand that belonged precisely to Vakifbank. There was a lot of partying and a Guinness Book nomination.
Since that day, Conegliano continued to accumulate victories. He reached the Club World Cup as a favorite and increased his record. But it was stopped by Gabi’s Vakifbank.