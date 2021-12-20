Gabriel Boric defeats José Antonio Kast and is elected president of Chile

The deputy and former student leader Gabriel Boric, on the left, won the second round of Chile’s presidential elections this Sunday (19), according to the country’s Electoral Service. your opponent, the lawyer José Antonio Kast, from the far right, made a post on Twitter in which he acknowledged the victory of the representative of the alliance Apruebo Dignidad (I approve of dignity, in translation).

On his Twitter account, Kast of the Christian-Social Front alliance wrote: “I just spoke with Gabriel Boric and congratulated him on his big win. As of today, he is the elected President of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration. Chile in first place”.

By 8:07 pm, Boric had 55.85% of the valid votes, while Kast had 44.15%, with 98.76% of the ballots counted. The leftist candidate will have a four-year term, starting in 2022.

The result is a reversal of the first round, on November 21, when Kast came in first with 27.91% of the vote and Boric in second with 25.82%. The victor must have more than 50% of the valid votes.

The new elected president will succeed Sebastian Pinera, from the right, who will end a term marked by a series of protests in 2019, fueled by dissatisfaction with economic inequality in the country, and by pandemic of Covid-19.

Proposals

The run-off was the first since Chile’s redemocratization in the 1990s, which lacked traditional center-left and center-right political forces.

The two candidates ended up representing a shift to extremes in the country. Throughout the campaign, Kast defended the legacy of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet. At the same time, he harshly criticized Boric, taking advantage of the fact that the politician was an ally of the Communist Party of Chile.

Boric, in turn, promised to prevent the advance of authoritarianism and conservatism in the country, while Kast stated that “Chile is not and will never be a communist or a Marxist nation”.

Economically, Boric defended throughout the campaign a tax and pension reform. He also wants to raise taxes for private companies that mine copper, Chile’s main export product. Kast, on the other hand, was in favor of cutting taxes, and has already suggested that he would privatize Codelco, a state-owned company that explores copper.

I just chatted with @gabrielboric I congratulate you on your great triumph. Since today he has been the elected President of Chile and deserves all our respect and constructive collaboration. Chile is always first 🇨🇱✌️ pic.twitter.com/AvpBKs0GFT — José Antonio Kast Rist 🇨🇱 (@joseantoniokast) December 19, 2021

Boric also went so far as to say that Chile’s economic model, still closely tied to the neoliberalism implemented during the Pinochet dictatorship, was responsible for fueling inequality in the country, and needs to be replaced.

Kast praises the system, and promises to be a candidate who will defend “law and order” in the country, taking a tough stance on illegal immigration. He took a stand against abortion and same-sex marriage, while Boric came out in favor of both the colon as well as the legalization of marijuana.

internal scenario

In addition to the first round of the presidential election, Chileans also elected in November all of the country’s 155 deputies and 27 of the 50 senators.

Boric’s alliance, called Apruebo Dignidad, won 37 seats, while Kast’s, Social-Christian Front, got 15. The big winner was Chile Podemos Más, with 53, an alliance that includes parties supporting Piñera.

The center-left New Social Pact, which represented the government of former president Michelle Bachelet, took 37. Yasna Provoste, the group’s candidate, came in fifth, with 11% of the vote, and declared support for Boric. Sebastián Sichel, Chile’s Podemos Más candidate, was fourth, with 12%, and supported Kast.

Another big news was businessman Franco Parisi. Populist and critical of the political class, he was in third place, almost 13% of the vote, even without having campaigned in person in the country. So far, he has moved closer to Kast.

Adding smaller parties to the left, the bloc on the left achieved a majority in the House, but a small one. In the Senate, it will be the independent senators who will determine which block will have the majority.

There is also the country’s new Constitution, which will need to be approved in a referendum. With a progressive majority, it should be more in line with Boric’s proposals than Kast’s.