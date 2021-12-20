Gabriel Boric is elected president of Chile | World

Leftist candidate Gabriel Boric was elected president of Chile this Sunday (19). At 35, Boric will be the youngest person in history to hold the position. He was once a deputy and student leader.

In an election marked by political polarization, Boric defeated the ultra-right lawyer José Antonio Kast. Kast reported on social media that he called his rival acknowledging the defeat and congratulating him on the victory.

Until 7:40 pm this Sunday, with 96.75% of the ballots counted, Boric had 55.8% of the votes, against 44.2% of Kast.

Gabriel Boric: see who is the new president of Chile

Boric had been in second place in the first round, with 25.82%. Already Kast had 27.91%. It is the first time since redemocratization three decades ago that a candidate who did not win the first round has reached the presidency.

Boric and Kast represented opposite sides of the political spectrum and vied for every vote of the electorate.

The new president represents a revitalized progressive left, which has grown enormously since the 2019 protests. Kast, meanwhile, founded the ultra-conservative Republican Party and endorsed the campaign’s “law and order” message.

Boric ran for the Chilean presidency at the minimum age required and was the youngest of the seven candidates in the dispute for the succession of conservative Sebastián Piñera. His candidacy represents the coalition “I approve of Dignity”, which brings together the Frente Amplio and the Communist Party.

His biggest criticism of democracy after the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990) is that it continued with the liberal economic model that left an indebted middle and lower class to pay for education, health and pensions.

Liberal on social issues, the new president advocates “a European-style welfare state” in the economic area.

Single and originally from Punta Arenas, in the extreme south of the country, Boric grew up in a family sympathetic to the Socialist and Christian Democrat parties.

“I come from Austral Patagonia, where the world begins, where all tales and imagination merge, in the Estreito de Magalhães, which has inspired so many novels,” he said, proud of his region.

He also stated that he wants for Chile “something that in Europe would be quite obvious, which is to guarantee a welfare state so that everyone has the same rights, regardless of how much money they have in their wallets”, he summed up.

Some points of Boric’s government program:

focuses on three reforms he considers essential: pensions, health and education

three other themes that permeate the proposals: feminism, climate crisis and decent work

expands state participation for social welfare

there are more moderate elements in his program, such as tax reform.

pension system change

The new president will govern a country with a new constitution, now being drafted, and marked by rising inflation over the past two years.

It was the first presidential election since the country was shaken by widespread protests against inequality that yielded months of marches and episodes of street violence in 2019.

The 2021 presidential election was also the first in 16 years without either Sebastián Piñera or Michelle Bachelet as presidential candidates.

Piñera is the current president, but he faces strong popular rejection and has just escaped impeachment. Bachelet is now the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The result of the first round, on November 21, was tight in the dispute for the presidency of Chile. The leadership was left with the far-right candidate, José Antonio Kast. The second best positioned candidate was Gabriel Boric, from the left.

As in Brazil, to win the elections in the first round, the candidate needed to have more than 50% of the valid votes, which did not happen.

Since none of the candidates achieved a slack lead in the first round, they also depended on more moderate voters to win.

See how the first round of elections turned out: