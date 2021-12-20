Gabriel Boric is elected president of Chile | World

Leftist candidate Gabriel Boric was elected president of Chile this Sunday (19). At 35, Boric is a deputy and former student leader and is affiliated with the Convergence Social Party. The opponent at the polls was the lawyer José Antonio Kast, of the extreme right and affiliated with the Republican Party. Kast has already acknowledged defeat and called Boric to congratulate him on the victory.

Until 7:30 pm this Sunday, with 68.78% of the ballots counted, Boric had 55.18% of the votes, against 44.82% of Kast.

The polls opened at 8 am (GMT) and closed at 6 pm, when the counting of votes began. The votes are still being counted.

Boric had been in second place in the first round, with 25.82%. Already Kast had 27.91%.

Gabriel Boric, from the left, and José Antonio Kast, from the far right, represented opposite sides of the political spectrum and vied for every vote of the electorate.

Boric represents a revitalized progressive left, which has grown enormously since the 2019 protests. Kast, meanwhile, founded the ultra-conservative Republican Party and endorsed the “law and order” message.

Furthermore, Boric is liberal on social issues and advocated “a European-style welfare state” in the economic area. Kast supports a neoliberal economic model and has an ultra-conservative view on social issues, opposing abortion and same-gender marriage.

Both candidates have made adjustments to the proposals for the government since they moved into the second round, with the aim of making them more moderate and attracting a moderate vote.

Some points of Boric’s government program:

focuses on three reforms he considers essential: pensions, health and education

three other themes that permeate the proposals: feminism, climate crisis and decent work

expands state participation for social welfare

there are more moderate elements in his program, such as tax reform.

pension system change

Some points of the Kast government program:

tax reduction for large companies

reduction of fiscal expenses

market deregulation

privatization of companies

maintenance of the pension system

The new president will govern a country with a new constitution, now being drafted, and marked by rising inflation over the past two years.

This is the first presidential election since the country was shaken by widespread protests against inequality that yielded months of marches and episodes of violence in the streets in 2019.

The 2021 presidential election was also the first in 16 years without either Sebastián Piñera or Michelle Bachelet as presidential candidates.

Piñera is the current president, but he faces strong popular rejection and has just escaped impeachment. Bachelet is now the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

In Chile, voting is optional. In the last two big elections, the turnout was no more than 50% of the total number of voters.

Four years ago, in 2017, when Piñera was elected, voter turnout rates were very low. In the first round of those elections, only 46% of voters turned out. In the second, it was 48%.

In the first round of these elections, the voter turnout was 47%.

Since none of the candidates achieved a slack lead in the first round, they also depended on more moderate voters to win.

See how the first round of elections turned out:

José Antonio Kast (Republican Party): 27.91%

27.91% Gabriel Boric (Social Convergence): 25.82%

25.82% Franco Parisi (Party of the People): 12.81%

12.81% Sebastián Sichel (Independent): 12.79%

12.79% Yasna Provoste (Christian Democratic Party): 11.60%

11.60% Marco Enríquez-Ominami (Progressive Party): 7.60%

7.60% Eduardo Artés (Patriotic Union): 1.46%