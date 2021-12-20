Gabriel Jesus assists, Manchester City overwhelms Newcastle and remains in the lead

Pep Guardiola’s team visited Newcastle and went 4-0 for the Premier League

leader of Premier League, The Manchester City confirmed all favoritism and ran over the Newcastle, this Sunday, in a game of the 18th round. victory by 4 to 0 and guaranteed table tip.

On the field, the de Guardiola started overwhelming. After five minutes, Reuben Dias opened the scoreboard. And the second came out shortly after. At 27, João Cancelo left the rival on the ground on his knees with a dribble, hit a bomb and made it 2-0.

In light of this, City continued to keep the pace of control and expanded in the second stage. At 63 minutes, Zinchenko hit a beautiful intersection for mahrez, which, at first, puffed up the nets. The little flag signaled offside, but the VAR confirmed the goal.

At the end of the game, Gabriel Jesus made a great play on the left, invaded the area and served sterling. The English just pushed for the net and closed the rout by 4-0.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, the leader City reaches 44 points, four more than the Liverpool, who still plays in the round. Newcastle is runner-up with 10.

The guy

Cancelo was the great name of the Manchester City team. In addition to a pass, the Portuguese noted a painting in the field.

My bad

Newcastle’s defense as a whole did not go well. In three goals, the system dozed off and made life easier for Manchester City.

upcoming games

The two teams return to the field for the 19th round of the Premier League. City faces the Leicester City on Sunday (26), at 12:00 (GMT). Newcastle faces the Manchester United on Monday (27), at 5 pm (GMT). Both games will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Newcastle 0 x 4 Manchester City

GOALS: Rúben Dias (4′ of the 1st T), Cancelo (26′ of the 1st T), Mahrez (18′ of the 2nd T) and Sterling (40′ of the 2nd T)

NEWCASTLE: Dubravka; Murphy, Lascelles, Clark and Ritchie; Fraser, Hayden (Longstaff), Willock (Saint-Maximin) and Almirón (Hendrick); Wilson and Joelinton. Coach: Eddie Howe

MANCHESTER CITY: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias (Stones), Laporte and Zinchenko; Rodri (Fernandinho); Bernardo Silva, Sterling, De Bruyne and Mahrez (Palmer); Sterling. Technician: Pep Guardiola