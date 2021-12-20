Garis give a funk show while collecting garbage in Rio; Look

A group of street sweepers was successful on social media over the weekend in a video in which they appear dancing and singing funk while collecting garbage in the streets of Rio de Janeiro.

Four street sweepers were filmed by a resident of a building on the street where they were carrying out garbage collection. One of them dances as he motions for drivers to dodge the garbage truck, while another performs a choreography with the shovels. Afterwards, everyone starts dancing with little steps.

The video was shared on Saturday, on Twitter, and posted on the profile of the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro on the social network.

When someone asks you “what is being a carioca?”, show this video. ?? Look at the orange army showing joy, sympathy and a lot of waving through the city streets. This is our way of living life. Huh, @comlurbcommunicates? ?? https://t.co/Ior5x1ihrr — City Hall of Rio (@Prefeitura_Rio) December 19, 2021

In the comments, netizens said that the “sympathy show” deserved a “Christmas box” and praised the joy of the street sweepers.