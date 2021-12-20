Gasoline price at stations drops for the second week

***ARCHIVE***SÃO PAULO, SP, 05.31.2018 – Queue at a station on the marginal Tietê, in São Paulo. (Photo: Adriano Vizoni/Folhapress)

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ (FOLHAPRESS) – The price of gasoline at Brazilian service stations has fallen for the second week in a row, according to a survey carried out by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels). The movement follows both the drop in the price of hydrated ethanol and the cut promoted by Petrobras in its refineries.

According to the ANP, a liter of gasoline was sold this week for an average price of R$ 6,679, a drop of 0.43% compared to the previous week. In comparison with two weeks before, when the downward movement began, the reduction is 0.9%.

At this time, the drop reflects more the reduction in the price of hydrated ethanol, which represents 27% of the mixture sold at gas stations. In one month, the average sale value of fuel at the plants in São Paulo dropped 12%.

On Wednesday (15), Petrobras cut the sale price of gasoline at its refineries by 3.1%, equivalent to R$ 0.10 per liter, but the transfer depends on the depletion of stocks purchased by gas stations at prices taller.

It was the first reduction in fuel prices since June 12th. After the cut, the average sale price of gasoline at the state-owned refineries will be R$ 3.09 per liter. There was no change in the price of diesel oil.

Operator of the largest private refinery in the country, Acelen announced that it will promote a cut similar to the state-owned one starting this Saturday (18th). Since early December, the company has operated the Mataripe Refinery, in Bahia, purchased from Petrobras.

The cuts follow the retreat of international oil prices due to fears of the impact of the omicron variant on the recovery of the global economy.

According to the ANP, the price of hydrated ethanol has also been falling at service stations. This week, a liter of fuel was sold, on average, at R$ 5.128, a drop of 1.5% compared to the previous week. In one month, the accumulated reduction is 5%.

The price of diesel remained stable during the week, when it was sold, on average, at R$ 5.345 per liter. The same situation was seen with cooking gas, which remained at around R$ 102 per 13-kg cylinder.

The rise in fuel prices during the year caused damage to the popularity of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and was the main factor of inflationary pressure in the country, pushing the IPCA accumulated in 12 months to 10.74% in October, the highest value for the period since 2003.

Last week, the president provoked the opening of yet another investigation by the CVM (Securities Commission) on Petrobras, by stating that the company would reduce fuel prices that week.

Shortly after the repercussion, Bolsonaro denied having had inside information. “Do you need to have a crystal ball to know that you have to lower the price of gasoline, dropping Brent (oil)? I think it was $10. 6th.