Gloria Groove impresses with Marília Mendonça’s characterization

The presentation of the singer Gloria Groove during the ‘Show dos Famosos’, of ‘Domingão com Huck’, moved the audience by paying homage to Marília Mendonça this Sunday (19).

The characterization (makeup and clothing) of the artist, which is one of the attractions of the painting, impressed viewers and judges, given her extraordinary resemblance to the country singer, who died on November 5th in a plane crash in the interior of Minas Gerais.

Gloria sang ‘Bebi Liguei’, one of Marília’s hits, and explained that the choice of Rainha da Sofrência is a tribute to the artist’s relatives. “I always wanted to pay tribute to Marília, she was an extremely generous person to me, we were open fans of each other, she would have been on my album. This is my way of being together, Ma. I want to dedicate this presentation to Mrs. Ruth, Leozinho, the brothers and fans”, commented.

(Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo) (Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo) (Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo) (Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo)

(Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo) (Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo) (Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo) (Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo)

Juror Preta Gil acknowledged that she was quite touched by the presentation. “I was very moved, it’s all very recent. Everything you say about Marília pulses in me. Her tribute was very beautiful and deserved, at an opportune moment because she is present in Brazilian life. You used your talent, I was very moved.”

On social networks, where the subject was among the most talked about this Sunday night, Gloria spoke a little more about her preparation for the performance. “Marilinha, Today I used my super power to pay homage to you and feel you very close. When we started this journey at the Famous Show, we delivered a list of people we would like to honor and there you were, I could almost imagine your face watching and vibrating with me We were still building a lot of ours, but affection was always huge, that’s why even in the face of so much nostalgia, I continued with my plans to celebrate the life of this amazing woman you are. I did my best. arrive there with all the love I’ve put in. Thank you! Viva Marília Mendonça, Forever in Todos Os Cantos”, he wrote in the caption of an image in which he appears characterized.