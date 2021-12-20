Glória Groove pays homage to Marília Mendonça in ‘Show of the famous’ | People

reproduction Gloria Groove by Marília Mendonça

Glória Groove paid tribute to Marília Mendonça in this Sunday’s edition (19th). The drag queen appeared on stage characterized as the sertaneja, who died in a plane crash on November 5th. With impeccable makeup and a blonde wig, black pants, coat with a black background and dark green foliage, eyeglasses with black frames with sparkles, Glória sang the song “Bebi ligai”.

Glória said that she loves this song and said that Marília has already seen her interpreting the song. With the exception of Boninho, who gave 9.9 to Glória Groove, Preta Gil and Cláudia Raia gave 10 to the singer.

Glória had already talked about the tribute in an interview: “The whole experience of paying homage to Marilia, even a month after her departure, was very blessed. It was on my list forever. Keeping the proportions of the situation, there was a whole delicacy of the subject, the time, the nostalgia and everything that we have not overcome. But I believe we managed to set the right tone, of celebration, affection and seeing Marilia as we want to remember her. I am happy to dedicate this tribute to Mrs. Ruth , to Léozinho and Gustavo [filho e irmão da cantora, respectivamente]. Marilia has always been very generous to me, dear.”

In addition to the presentation of Glória, the program opened with Margareth Menezes as James Brown, singing “I feel good”.

Mariana Rios was also a good surprise, but it wasn’t this time that she pleased Boninho. The actress and singer honored singer Sia with the song “Chandelier”.

Vitor Kley came next to introduce himself and he caught the eye as Adam Levine, singing and sensing a lot to the sound of “Moves like Jagger”.

The singer surprised the judges with his performance and even managed a rare feat: a ten from Boninho, followed by praise for his performance.

Robson Nunes honored the King of Twist, Chubby Cheker. The actor said he went to his daughter’s ballet school to take extra lessons. He also paid tribute to seamstress Ivete who was moved by the performance during rehearsals.

Wanessa Camargo paid tribute to Christina Aguilera (including the black streaks in her hair and the piercing in her chin), performing “Beautiful”. The singer rocked and received a standing ovation from the audience, Cláudia Raia and Preta Gil.

