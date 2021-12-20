Gloria Groove thrills as Marília Mendonça and Vitor Kley takes your breath away as Adam Levine | Famous Show

2 of 9 ‘Show dos Famosos’ semifinalists: Vitor Kley, Wanessa Camargo, Margareth Menezes, Gloria Groove, Robson Nunes and Mariana Rios — Photo: Globo Semi-finalists of the ‘Show dos Famosos’: Vitor Kley, Wanessa Camargo, Margareth Menezes, Gloria Groove, Robson Nunes and Mariana Rios — Photo: Globo

Gloria Groove played Marilia Mendonça, Robson Nunes played Chubby Checker, Vitor Kley honored Adam Levine, from Maroon 5, and Wanessa Camargo became Christina Aguilera. The four were at the top of the standings and won a place in the final.

Mariana Rios, who played Sia, and Margareth Menezes, who played James Brown, left the picture.

💃 MARGARETH MENEZES AS JAMES BROWN

Margareth Menezes honors James Brown

Margareth chose American singer, dancer, songwriter, music producer James Brown to honor the classic “I Got You (I Feel Good)”. “I look like my brother César [risos]. It was amazing, this whole team works magic with us. There are none that are easy to make. I completed 34 years of career, I was a little afraid of doing it, but it was worth it”, commented Margareth.

“You are a fearless woman, what a beauty you are doing here. You bring this James Brown drive, with this body, what a delight to see an artist play and have fun”, praised Claudia.

3 of 9 Margareth Menezes as James Brown — Photo: Globo Margareth Menezes as James Brown — Photo: Globo

Black Gil: 9.9

Claudia Raia: 9.9

Nice: 9.9

Audience: 9.8

💃 MARIANA RIOS AS SIA

Mariana Rios pays homage to Sia

Mariana Rios released her voice on the hit “Chandelier” transformed into the 46-year-old singer. The artist played the singer and dancer Maddie Ziegler, who always dances in the music video. “Sia says that her potential is her voice, so at shows she stays in a corner, always wearing her wig with only her mouth hanging out and on stage there is Maddie, the dancer dancing. When we had the idea of ​​playing Sia, I asked to become the girl too. I love Sai, I’m a very, very fan,” explained Mari.

“A risky choice because we don’t know Sia very much and here it’s a tribute show that has the body, but you did very well, gave a dance show, sang”, admired Boninho.

4 of 9 Mariana Rios as Sia — Photo: Globo Mariana Rios as Sia — Photo: Globo

Black Gil: 9.9

Claudia Raia: 9.9

Nice: 9.9

Audience: 9.9

🕺 VITOR KLEY AS ADAM LEVINE, FROM MAROON 5

Victor Kley Honors Adam Levine

The singer chose to honor the vocalist of a band that has been in Brazil five times: Adam Levine, from Maroon 5. He released his voice in the song “Moves Like Jagger”. “I never thought, nothing I did here I thought I would do in my life. I took off my shirt, played drums with Phil Collins, played Pitty”, recalled the artist.

“I can say that you are the biggest revelation of this painting. You turned out to be a performer, an actor, a fearless artist. His number was impeccable!”, praised Preta.

5 of 9 Vitor Kley as Adam Levine of Maroon 5 — Photo: Globo Vitor Kley as Adam Levine of Maroon 5 — Photo: Globo

Black Gil: 10

Claudia Raia: 10

Cute: 10

Audience: 9.9

🕺 ROBSON NUNES AS CHUBBY CHECKER

Robson Nunes honors Chubby Checker

Robson chose to play the artist known for the popularization of Twist and the only one to have five top 12 albums in the United States at the same time. The actor sang “Let’s Twist Again”. “I went to my little girl’s school, which does ballet and hip hop, I took a little class. At the time it’s different, but I think it happened, Chubby Checker was present here”, said Robson.

“Love you! You arrive and light up. You danced, it doesn’t matter how you dance, you danced. We are infected with their joy. I brought a beautiful number”, said Claudia.

6 of 9 Robson Nunes as Chubby Checker — Photo: Globo Robson Nunes as Chubby Checker — Photo: Globo

Black Gil: 9.9

Claudia Raia: 9.9

Nice: 9.9

Audience: 9.9

💃 WANESSA CAMARGO AS CHRISTINA AGUILERA

Wanessa Camargo pays homage to Christina Aguilera

The singer, songwriter and actress was chosen by Wanessa for the last stage of the competition’s semifinal. She let out her voice on “Beautiful.” “I am very moved by this presentation. I didn’t have her on my list, I like her a lot, I grew up listening to Christina with that big voice that scares us. It was terrifying to sing her. I rehearsed, I stayed in the bathroom at my house, I managed to do some of it”, declared Wanessa.

“Your vocal work delivered perfectly. It’s very difficult what she does. I look at the overall performance, I like it when you bring the artist when he’s on stage. You were precise, perfect, but I would like to see Aguilera without the resources that the video has”, explained Boninho.

7 of 9 Wanessa Camargo as Christina Aguilera — Photo: Globo Wanessa Camargo as Christina Aguilera — Photo: Globo

Black Gil: 10

Claudia Raia: 10

Nice: 9.9

Audience: 9.9

💃 GLORIA GROOVE AS MARÍLIA MENDONÇA

Gloria Groove pays homage to Marília Mendonça

8 of 9 Gloria Groove rocked as Marília Mendonça — Photo: Globo Gloria Groove rocked as Marília Mendonça — Photo: Globo

Gloria wanted to pay homage to Marília Mendonça, the queen of suffering, a singer who was a phenomenon in the sertanejo and left us on November 5, 2021. “I always wanted to pay tribute to Marília, she was an extremely generous person to me, we were assumed fan of each other, she would have been on my album. This is my way of being together, Ma. I want to dedicate this presentation to Dona Ruth, Leozinho, the brothers and fans”, said Gloria.

9 of 9 Gloria Groove as Marília Mendonça — Photo: Globo Gloria Groove as Marília Mendonça — Photo: Globo

“I was very moved, it’s all very recent. Everything you say about Marília pulses in me. Her tribute was very beautiful and deserved, at an opportune moment because she is present in Brazilian life. You used your talent, I was very moved”, admired Preta.

Black Gil: 10

Claudia Raia: 10

Nice: 9.9

Audience: 10

Results of all semifinalists:

5th Mariana Rios 79.2 – eliminated

“It was the greatest gift I’ve had this year, and one of the greatest gifts of my life. Being here elevated me personally and professionally. I have a lot to be thankful for, I’m very happy”, thanked Mari.

6th Margareth Menezes 78.8 – eliminated

“I learned a lot! It was a wonderful experience, it was the first opportunity to be able to stay so long in a program. It was a very big boost, I want to thank you”, said Margareth.

