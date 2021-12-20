Gloria Groove thrills jurors with tribute to Marília Mendonça

News Summary:

Gloria Groove honored Marília Mendonça at the Show dos Famosos

Preta Gil couldn’t hold back her tears and was moved by the performance

Drag queen won a place in the competition’s grand final

Gloria Groove managed to tear Preta Gil’s tears with her tribute to Marília Mendonça at the Show dos Famosos this Sunday (19). The drag queen characterized herself as the sertaneja and sang the song Bebi Liguei. The visual similarity and attention to the gestures thrilled the judges and the public at home.

“It is a loss that we have not yet been able to assimilate. And your tribute was very beautiful, deserved, at a very opportune moment, because it is present in our lives. It pulses with life in us through its art, the legacy it left behind . And you used all your talent, the characterization helped you. I was very touched, very moved,” said Gilberto Gil’s daughter.

On social media, the performance was the most praised by the audience, who were impressed by the quality of Gloria Groove’s performance and by the artist’s resemblance to the singer, who tragically died in November due to a plane crash.

Luciano Huck took the opportunity to remember that before the painting’s debut, when the country woman was still alive, Gloria had already put Marília’s name in the list of artists she intended to honor, to rule out any speculation about a possible opportunism on the part of the drag queen.

“It was always an option, I wanted to pay tribute to Marília. She is a person who has always been extremely generous to me, affectionate all the time. We were open fans of each other. We wanted to do a lot of things together. So this one here. it’s my way of being together,” explained the artist.

In addition to her, five other artists performed in the Show dos Famosos final, but only four managed to qualify for the grand final, which will be shown next Sunday (26): Gloria Groove came first in the ranking, followed by Wanessa Camargo, Victor Kley and Robson Nunes. Mariana Rios and Margareth Menezes were eliminated.

Keep reading

Watch Gloria Groove perform: