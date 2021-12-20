Goiás is banned from registering new athletes for six months due to debt arising from the sale of Michael | Goias

Goiás is prohibited from registering players for a period of six months because of a debt of R$719,698.32 with Goianésia. The punishment was determined last Friday by the National Chamber of Dispute Resolution (CNRD) of the CBF.

Until the publication of this report, the legal department of Goiás had not yet taken note of the decision.

The debt refers to the sale of striker Michael do Goiás to Flamengo in early 2020. On the occasion of the transfer, Goianésia sold the 5% of the economic rights it still had to Goiás and received 500 thousand euros divided into three installments.

According to Marco Antônio Maia, president of Goianésia, Esmeraldino made the transfer of the first two, but not the third, which would have expired in February 2021.

The imbroglio ended up at the National Dispute Resolution Chamber (CNRD) and, according to Goianésia, Goiás pledged to pay R$719,698.32 by September 20, but did not do so.

With the recess of the CBF, all deadlines for the parties to carry out procedural acts are suspended between December 21, 2021 and January 9, 2022, informed the CNRD, with the addition that the suspension of deadlines “does not affect the receipt and the analysis of emergency measures by the Presidency of the CNRD”.

Starting this Monday, the CBF will open a shift to register club reinforcements during recess. The national football organization stops activities between this Monday (20) and January 2 (Sunday), but it will work under an exceptional regime.

Brazilian clubs will have two small windows for registering new athletes – as well as coaches – between December 20th and 23rd and after December 27th to 30th. Always in the afternoon, from 2 pm to 5 pm. During the period, the Daily Newsletter will be fed by the CBF.

If Goiás is not able to resolve this issue by December 30th, the Esmeraldian club will only be able to register players from January 19th onwards, even if it enters into an agreement with Goianésia. If the debt is not remedied, Goiás will only be able to register players six months from now.