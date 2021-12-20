Google Store app infects over 500,000 Android phones

Android device users who have downloaded a Google Play Store app had their cell phones infected with the virus joker. According to a recent report by security firm Pradeo, more than 500,000 cell phones have downloaded the tool onto their devices.

The application in question is the Color Message, advertised on the virtual store as a platform that allows users to personalize SMS messages via their cell phone. However, as soon as the tool is installed on the device, the Joker takes action.

Check out the tool’s ad on the Google Play Store:

threats

As soon as the Joker virus is incorporated into the cell phone system, it starts to simulate clicks on malicious ads to generate revenue for its controllers. In addition, the app can also subscribe victims to premium SMS services for steal money and commit fraud.

It all happens through a server in Russia, which holds all the details of the mobile device’s contact list. Negative reviews in the online store show that the tool actually charges without the person having subscribed to or used the app’s service.

With the discovery regarding the application’s dangers, the security firm’s report recommends that users who have downloaded Color Message immediately uninstall the tool from their mobile phone or any other Android device.