Government reduces interval for vaccine booster and announces fourth dose for immunosuppressed | Health

In the same technical note, the government also announced the application of a new booster for immunosuppressed patients – that is, a fourth dose of vaccine for this audience. The break will also be four months, counting from the first booster.

“A booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for all immunocompromised individuals over 18 years of age who received three doses in the primary regimen (two doses and an additional dose), which should be administered from 4 months onwards”, says the document.

According to the document, immunocompromised patients are considered:

those with severe primary immunodeficiency;

who is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer;

solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) use of immunosuppressive drugs;

people living with HIV/AIDS;

patients using corticosteroids at doses ≥20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for ≥14 days;

people who use drugs that modify the immune response (the Ministry of Health publishes a table with these medications);

patients with auto-inflammatory conditions and inflammatory bowel diseases;

hemodialysis patients;

patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases

The technical note published on Monday is signed by the Extraordinary Covid-19 Secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rosana Leite de Melo.

