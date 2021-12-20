Gracyanne Barbosa’s dog undergoes surgery and has one leg amputated

Gracyanne Barbosa pays tribute to her dog after a tumor removal operation

Gracyanne Barbosa (38) went through difficult days in the last week.

One of his dogs, Bela, had to undergo surgery to remove a tumor and had one of her paws amputated.

This Sunday, 19th, the fitness muse shared a photo next to the pet, who appeared lying down and covered in bandages.

“This has been such a difficult week, a whirlwind of sensations inside me. My warrior, my angel Bela, underwent a very delicate surgery, removed a tumor (osteosarcoma), amputated the paw and showed me once again how strong it is!”, started the wife of beautiful (47).

“Bela was abandoned as a puppy, we found her on the street, full of mud, all dirty, she chose me to be her mother and there, an unconditional love was born! Thank you all for the prayers, messages (sorry I can’t answer them all) and I ask you to keep asking God for her. My girl, I need your positive energy, thank you for always being here. I’ll talk about this whole process later”, thanked the end of the caption.

See the photo of Gracyanne Barbosa with her dog who underwent surgery:





