Grêmio is interested in hiring defender Gastón Suso, from Arsenal de Sarandí

* With information from Rafael Pfeiffer and Rodrigo Ramos

Grêmio is analyzing the hiring of Argentine defender Gastón Suso, aged 30, from Arsenal de Sarandí. The position is one of the priorities considered by the direction to reinforce the cast for the dispute of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship in 2022.

The information was confirmed by Rádio Guaíba. According to reporter Rafael Pfeiffer, there are talks about hiring. The businessman Montillo, who worked in Brazil with the Cruzeiro shirt, confirmed and said he expected more contacts with the club until Christmas.

The left-handed defender, 30, joined the club in 2021. Before that, he played for Godoy Cruz, Atletico Rafaela and Platense, which holds the player’s rights until December 2022. He is on loan and Sarandí’s team has the right to purchase.

I spoke now with Montillo, Suso’s manager, he said that the defender would love to come to the #Guild. Expect more contacts from the tricolor until Christmas. The former player does not believe that Arsenal exercises the right to buy Suso. Link with Platense runs until 12/2022. @FootballGuaiba — Rodrigo Ramos (@RodrigoErramos) December 19, 2021

Between Sul-Americana and other championships in Argentina (First Division and Cups), Suso played in 32 matches, adding more than 2,700 minutes on the field. In the first division, he acted in 19 opportunities. He scored a goal this season.

Arsenal de Sarandí’s campaign, however, was not good. The team finished at the bottom of the Argentine Championship, with 21 points from 25 games. The biggest problem was the attack, the worst in the competition, with only 12 scored.

The defense suffered 34, better numbers than direct opponents who finished better. Among them, Patronato, who took 35, Central Cordoba, who suffered 36, and Atlético Tucuman’s worst defense, with 46 balls in the net.

Despite starting most of the campaign, Suso has not played since November 25, when Arsenal de Sarandí lost 1-0 at home to Unión Santa Fe. In the duel, Suso left the field injured in the first half. , at 29 minutes.





