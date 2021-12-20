Grêmio intends to negotiate most of its players and one of them has been highlighted in the interviews, is forward Alisson. The striker, despite being much criticized in the tricolor gaúcho, has a market in the rest of the country. Therefore, the club intends to use it as a bargaining chip.

Grêmio leader reveals that Alisson will be a bargaining chip

The information was revealed by the football director, Sérgio Vasques, in an interview he recently granted. Check it out below.

“There are players we want to use as a bargaining chip, like Alisson. He almost closed with a certain club, but now we want to use him to exchange for another player, from that same club”, said Sérgio Vasques.

As far as we know, Grêmio is negotiating with São Paulo. Of the speculations that emerged from players from this club, who could come to the tricolor gaucho in the exchange, there are only two possible names: Pablo and Vitor Bueno.

However, Pablo receives a very high salary from the São Paulo team, so his hiring seems to be unfeasible. However, Vitor Bueno is evaluated as a name that pleases the management and a deal can be done.

Grêmio is being smart in using more recognized players as a bargaining chip. That’s because, hardly a club would pay a high value for them. However, they would agree to involve some other athlete in the business.

However, Grêmio players have a problem that hinders the hiring by other teams, which is the high salary. Therefore, Santos, for example, was unable to hire Alisson.

If the gaucho tricolor picks up a player in the exchange, it makes room on the other team’s payroll, allowing the player offered by Grêmio to join, even if the offered player’s salary is higher.

Image: Lucas Uebel / Grêmio FBPA