Grêmio manager lists 4 athletes who will not leave the club

Grêmio leader Sérgio Vasques gave an interview to Rádio Pachola. In this interview, the tricolor’s football director listed four players who are included in the cause and who should remain at the club in 2022.

“Geromel, Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva and Ferreira are players who are included in our cause and who want to stay. They are players who want to help us”, said Sérgio Vasques.

It was already imagined that some of these players had the desire to remain in the tricolor gaucho. Possibly, the name that attracted the most attention was Ferreira. Much of the press and fans believed that the player was the right way out. Well, the tricolor gaucho needs to gather money to pay the bills in Series B.

However, Sérgio wasn’t absolutely sure that these players won’t leave the tricolor, he just revealed that they want to stay. For example, if a very good proposal comes from Ferreira, it’s hard to believe he’ll stay, since the tricolor needs money.

Thiago Santos was speculated at Atlético-MG, but the directors of the Minas Gerais team denied the interest. Therefore, it is quite possible that the player will remain in Grêmio.

With these four names mentioned by Sérgio Vasques, the tricolor is already able to mount an excellent backbone to compete in a Serie B. Ferreira, despite being slight, resists blows well and should stand out a lot playing in the second division.

With Geromel, Thiago Santos and Lucas Silva, the tricolor will be defensively well structured. In other words, despite the various departures, the tricolor still has a cool team to be able to move up to Serie A. But for that, the coach will need to do a good job, he needs to collaborate.

Image: Silvio Avila / Getty Images