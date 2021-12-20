Grêmio tries to get loan from Orejuela, from São Paulo, and may involve Alisson in the negotiation | football

Grêmio is negotiating the hiring on loan, with a purchase option, of right-back Orejuela, currently in São Paulo. In the negotiations, the inclusion of attacking midfielder Alisson, who is of interest to the São Paulo club and may be involved in an exchange, is not ruled out.

Grêmio’s objective is to restore the departure of Rafinha, who did not have his contract renewed, and the imminent sale of Vanderson to Monaco, from France, which crossed Brentford, from England. The club from Rio Grande do Sul has in its squad only Leonardo Gomes, who has not played in an official match for two years.

Orejuela was signed by São Paulo in March 2021 and signed until March 2025. The São Paulo tricolor bought the Cruzeiro player and acquired 50% of the rights – the other half belongs to Ajax, from Holland.

The full-back played for Cruzeiro in 2019 and then was loaned to Grêmio in 2020. However, he ended up returning to Raposa and negotiating with São Paulo. In the Tricolor Paulista, there were only 15 games and one goal. The Colombian had little space with Crespo and Rogério Ceni.