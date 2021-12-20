Guilherme spends fortune to redeem himself and win back Rose· TV News

After almost seeing his marriage go through space, Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will go out of his way to win back Rose (Bárbara Colen) in “More Life, Better!”. The doctor will spend a fortune to fulfill her dream. In addition, he will also put his parents on the sidelines to get closer to his beloved in Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

At the chapter set to air on December 28 , the surgeon will back down and decide to fund the project for a ward for underprivileged children at his clinic — he had lied to the woman who would support the idea, which caused the two to break up. Guilherme will be so convinced of really helping this time that he’ll even ask Joana (Mariana Nunes) for help.

In addition to the costs he will have to start the project, he will also rent an apartment to his parents, Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) and Celina (Ana Lucia Torre), to get away from them both. In the plot, Celina has never hidden that she has a deep disdain for her daughter-in-law and has already done all sorts of intrigues to separate her son from her.

Romantic, Guilherme will arrange a dinner with Rose to seal peace. However, the possibility of reconciliation between the two will be threatened. That’s because the doctor’s bitch mother will get a photo that proves that the former model had a romantic relationship with Neném (Vladimir Brichta) and will use it to try to destroy her for good.

The More Life the Better! premiered in place of the Pega Pega rerun. The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded and will remain on air until May of next year.

