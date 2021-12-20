Hacker attack brings down systems and deletes PF and PRF data – News

A cyber attack brought down the internal system of the PF (Federal Police) and the PRF (Federal Highway Police). According to information obtained exclusively by the R7, data of police officers with active debt to the Union were erased during the criminal onslaught. Government security teams also believe that driver information registered in corporate databases has been deleted.

The corporations were hit on the 10th, amid attacks on various government agencies that had as their main target the Ministry of Health. According to police sources heard by the report, the systems remain down and the data has not yet been recovered.

“It was reported in the media that the data was not affected. But we realized that a lot was deleted. There is an expectation that everything will come back this afternoon, but it remains to be seen whether what was lost will be recovered”, says an anonymous source who integrates the police area.

The problem impacts the work of thousands of police officers across the country, especially those who work in the administrative area and need to gather information to direct actions, investigations and inspection of entries and people. The suspicion is that a ransomware-type attack has occurred, in which criminals hijack information from the system.

The stolen data would be on two server networks. The problem takes down the federal government’s Electronic Information System. The investigations, so far, have not reached the perpetrators or identified the location of the attackers. The suspicion is that the crime came from a server that works in the government and has privileged access to the system — which facilitates the deletion of information and the compromise of the system.

The PRF and PF were contacted to take a position on the case, but have not yet returned.