Hades is the first game in history to win a Hugo award

Isaac Asimov’s novel “The End of Eternity”, the movies “Star Wars” and “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” and the game “Hades” now have something in common: they all received the Hugo Award, one of the main trophies in the universe of fantasy and science fiction. Supergiant’s game, filled with beings and gods from Greek mythology, was the highlight at this year’s awards, when it became the first video game to carry the statuette.

The game, which competed alongside games like “The Last of Us: Part 2”, “Final Fantasy VII Remake” and “Spiritfarer”, was considered the best for this category, inaugurated at the 2021 awards. The trophy, which started celebrating only the best works in literature since the 1950s, it has branched out over the years to also highlight films, podcasts, fanzines and others.