Health asks the STF for more time and says it will consult society

(credit: Walterson Rosa/Ministry of Health)

The Ministry of Health sent a request to the Supreme Court (STF) requesting more time to decide on the inclusion of children aged five to 11 years in the covid-19 vaccination plan. The Attorney General’s Office (AGU) was used to process the document that repeats the speech of the minister, Marcelo Queiroga, about holding a public hearing, in January, to decide on the topic.

One of the texts, prepared by the AGU Legal Consultancy (Conjur) with the Ministry of Health, states that, for the age group, the pandemic situation is under control. “The epidemiological situation is under control, with a considerable reduction in cases, especially in this age group, which allows health authorities to take a decision with all the precautions required for the complexity of the situation now being addressed”, says one excerpt.

They also comment that the approval of the vaccine by Anvisa, despite being “an important step”, is not the only one. Therefore, it would be necessary to listen to civil society at a public consultation to be held between December 23rd and January 2nd and a public hearing on January 4th. Only then would the Extraordinary Department for Confronting Covid-19 (Secovid), of the Ministry of Health, present a decision or plan a day later.

In another document, Secovid said that severe reactions to the vaccine are rare, so the benefits outweigh the risks.

internal commission

Members of Covid-19’s Technical Advisory Board on Immunization (CTAI) stated that the issue of the vaccine for this age group was already unanimously decided on the 17th, the day after Anvisa’s announcement. They consider holding a public hearing to be absurd. The CTAI itself, one of the groups that advises the Ministry of Health, is made up of people from civil society, as well as representatives from states and municipalities.

Normally, the commission’s decisions are recorded in public minutes, but since the beginning of November the document has not been published by the folder.