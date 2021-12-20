Health Secretary warns of significant increase in Influenza cases in Alagoas

Secretary of Health Alexandre Ayres communicated, through the social network Twitter, this Sunday night, 19, that Alagoas registered a significant increase in cases of Influenza. The information was passed after analysis by the technicians of the Health Ministry in the State.

According to Ayres, 11 states have already confirmed that they are at the stage of the disease outbreak. The manager also admitted that the situation in Alagoas is already worrying, even more with the end-of-year festivities. “I ask that everyone continue to wear masks, take care of themselves and take care of those they love the most,” he said.

Guys, I just received the information from our technicians at @saudealagoas about the significant increase in INFLUENZA cases in our state. In Brazil, 11 states have already confirmed that they are at the stage of an outbreak of the disease and this brings us an additional concern at the end of the year. — Alexandre Ayres (@AlexandreAyresc) December 19, 2021

Large urban centers in Brazil, such as Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Salvador, have shown a high incidence of flu cases since last week. The Influenza virus, which causes the disease, has a seasonal characteristic: it circulates throughout the year, in different regions of the world, with a predominance in the autumn and winter months.

The increase in cases during the month of December in the country is an unusual phenomenon, which may be associated with the low vaccine coverage against the flu, the relaxation of the restriction measures adopted to prevent Covid-19 and the relaxation of the respiratory label, which includes the use of masks, hand hygiene and social distancing.