Hong Kong has high abstention in elections with new Chinese rules – News

Participation was low in this Sunday (19) elections for the Hong Kong Legislature, reserved “only for patriots”, with a new system imposed by Beijing that reduces directly elected seats and controls who can run.

These were the first elections held under the new rules, introduced by China in response to the massive and violent 2019 pro-democracy demonstrations in Hong Kong.

Under the rules, all candidates were screened for patriotism and political loyalty to China. Furthermore, only 20 of the 90 seats on the Legislative Council (the “LegCo”) will be directly elected.

The majority of seats, 40, will be chosen by a committee of 1,500 Beijing supporters. The remaining 30 will be elected by pro-Beijing committees representing business organizations and other sectors.

The polls were closed at 10:30 pm local time (11:30 am, Brasília time), after being open for 14 hours. At 9:30 pm, only 29.3% of voters went to vote. In 2016, they were 52.6%.

It may be the lowest turnout since the former British colony was handed over to China in 1997.

For the first time, sections were installed on the Chinese border so that mainland voters could vote.

Daniel So, a 65-year-old man working in the technology industry, was one of the first to line up at a polling station in the Mid-Levels district.

“Young people are not very interested in this election because they are misled by foreign politicians and the press,” he told AFP.

But when the town’s ruler, Carrie Lam, went to vote, three League of Social Democrats protesters shouted: “I want genuine universal suffrage.”

The government paid for advertisements on the front pages of newspapers and billboards, sent pamphlets to homes and messages to cell phones with messages about the elections.

Lam said the low turnout “means nothing”. For her, “when the government is doing things well and its credibility is high, voter turnout is minimal because people don’t really feel the need to elect new representatives,” she told state media last week.

Sunday’s election received open support from Beijing, which sees the new system as a way to eliminate “anti-China” elements and restore order with a legislature free of disruptive opponents.

Critics respond that authoritarian China has virtually banned opposition parties in a city that prided itself on the diversity of its electoral landscape.

Dozens of opposition figures, including some who won legislative seats in previous elections, were arrested, disqualified or fled abroad.