Horoscope: check what the stars have in store for all signs this Monday, the 20th

The week starts emotional and very sensitive. Perhaps because of the Christmas atmosphere or the desire to turn the year around, the mood rocks the seas of love, human relationships and partnerships. the poetics Full moon passes through the sign of Cancer, standing in opposition to the ruler of communication and rational thought, Mercury, which is in the sign of Capricorn. Do you know when words fail and the heart speaks?

when the Moon it is in Cancer we say, in astrology, that she is domiciled, since the sign of the crab is where the queen of the night finds her abode, as she is its ruler. Cancer is, therefore, the directed action of the water element. But there’s even more: today the tide is even higher, as the Moon will also be in harmony with the patron of the oceans, the mystic planet Neptune. It’s a lot of water!

And it’s worth remembering that Monday also starts with Venus in retrograde motion. The ruling planet of relationships doesn’t change its apparent direction in the sky very often. Unlike the ruler of communication, Mercury – which retrogrades on average three times a year, much more than the other planets –, Venus only seems to retreat every year and a half, on average. That’s why, in life, it’s much easier to go back on words thrown in the wind than in situations of breach of trust in human relationships.

So, hold on to the Sun Sagittarius to seek your inner truth. Enjoy the natural good mood of the archer sign, because tomorrow, Tuesday, the 21st, our star-king leaves Sagittarius to join the strategist sign of Capricorn. See? The sign of the goat is so fond of planning that it was even present in yesterday’s horoscope! You’ll see and this astrologer’s ascendant is to blame…

Watch: the Full Moon appears on the eastern horizon after 8 pm and keeps us company until dawn, when it will be dazzled by the sun’s glare. Crossing the sky from east to west, it can be seen in the Gemini constellation, Close of Beaver, a star Alpha who is in the head of Pollux’s mortal brother, who was immortal.

– Tip: If you know your Ascendant, read the trends for that sign as well. Don’t know your ascendant? Calculate your Astral Map for free HERE!

Aries: take care of domestic and family matters, Arian. But you don’t need to lose your identity: it’s possible to do everything your way without losing your good mood.

Bull: be very careful with words and excesses in expression, Taurus. Use the rule that less means more and be discreet.

Twins: It’s time to organize the finances, Gemini. Make concrete plans and avoid distractions in this field. Be objective.

Cancer: you’re more romantic than ever, Cancerian. So, beware of excesses. Hold the grace period and avoid too many charges.

Lion: the moment calls for reflection, leonine. Take the opportunity to take care of your spirituality and get even better with your inner universe.

Virgin: you are quite sociable, Virgo. But it’s good to avoid needy or overly dependent people. Avoid listening to others’ opinions too much.

Lb: be diplomatic, Libra. Heaven asks you to think about the future by managing your professional and personal relationships well.

Scorpion: listen more and pay attention to the positions of others before you start talking and jumping to conclusions, Scorpio. Take the opportunity to study.

Sagittarius: Take it easy, Sagittarius. You need to be careful about sudden decisions. Share your ideas to hear more opinions.

Capricorn: be careful your sensitivity to deal with others, Capricorn. It is important that you know how to listen. Cultivate kindness.

Aquarium: the day promises to be busy, Aquarian. Organize the schedule to cover everything. At work, know how to work in a team.

Fish: Heaven helps you enjoy and seduce, Pisces. Take the time too to use your powers of persuasion.

