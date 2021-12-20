How healthy eating benefits physical, mental and social health – 12/20/2021

Healthy eating is an ingredient in a well-balanced life: it means getting enough of all the important nutrients; choose a variety from each food group; and avoid excess fat, sugar, salt and alcohol. Your physical, mental and social health is linked to your diet and vice versa.

Let’s understand a little bit about your health on a physical, mental, social and intellectual level.

Physical health. Healthy food provides the body’s cells with the nutrients they need to function properly, and without nutritious food, metabolic processes dramatically slow down and your physical health can be compromised. In this way, healthy eating also helps protect the body against diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes and cancer.

Social health. Eating healthy food improves your mood and energy. High esteem can make you more socially confident, strengthening your desire to make new friends.

Eating healthy food improves your mood and energy. High esteem can make you more socially confident, strengthening your desire to make new friends. Intellectual health. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCs), hunger negatively affects children’s academic performance. Skipping breakfast can hurt your performance at school. When you don’t have adequate nutrition, you may find it more difficult to focus on learning new information and feel restless or distracted or have a headache, all of which can impair intellectual performance.

Benefits of healthy eating

Prevention of diseases. Healthy eating prevents a variety of chronic diseases. Emerging research and laboratory studies show that a balanced diet can even reduce the risk of developing cancer. The guidelines of the American Cancer Society recommends a balanced diet with an emphasis on plant sources for the best cancer-preventing benefits. Likewise, the University Medical Center suggests that diet plays an important role in preventing Alzheimer’s. Diabetes and obesity are other chronic diseases that can be prevented with the help of healthy eating, in addition to stimulating the immune system and strengthening the body against other types of communicable diseases.

Energy and growth. A healthy diet provides adequate amounts of vitamins and nutrients, essential for growth, energy and proper development. When vitamin levels are inadequate, serious health problems can occur. Vitamin A deficiency, for example, can cause blindness in children and is particularly dangerous for pregnant women. Vitamin deficiency anemia is caused by insufficient levels of vitamin C, folate and vitamin B12, leading to extreme fatigue, dizziness, shortness of breath, weight loss and other unwanted symptoms.

For maximum health results, avoid foods that contain trans fats or large amounts of sugar, cholesterol or salt. While a healthy diet provides benefits on its own, it’s best combined with regular physical activity, so find a way to incorporate exercise into your daily routine. Also, avoid skipping breakfast and always try to have a frequency of meals throughout the day. Always look for balance.

Harms of unhealthy eating

Consuming unhealthy foods on a regular basis can contribute to health problems.

Obesity. In addition to other causes, obesity is also related to unhealthy eating. Since you must burn more calories than you consume (energy balance), a high-calorie diet combined with physical inactivity will likely result in excessive weight gain. Foods that contain large amounts of trans fats, saturated fat, and sugar all contribute to increased risk of obesity. For maximum health benefit, always eat breakfast and avoid skipping meals throughout the day to help regulate your metabolism and avoid unhealthy snacks.

The quality of your diet has a significant impact on your cardiovascular health. Salt and fatty foods can be particularly harmful when consumed in excessive amounts on a regular basis. For maximum cardiovascular health, limit your sodium intake to 2400 mg per day (6 grams of salt). Development of pathologies. A healthy diet not only helps prevent heart disease, it can also help prevent type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, and even cancer. An unhealthy diet can also cause nutrient deficiencies, which are particularly common in people who do not meet their daily caloric needs. According to the WHO (World Health Organization), the most threatening nutritional deficiencies are iron deficiency anemia, vitamin A deficiency and iodine deficiency disorders.

