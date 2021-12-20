PayPal (Android | iOS | Web) is a digital financial transaction service. It has a virtual wallet that can be recharged in various ways and allows you to register credit cards to make payments. PayPal operations are fast and secure, which makes the service widely used in online shopping. Due to the success of the R$50 promotion, check below how to transfer the money to Inter’s account.

How to transfer money from Paypal to Inter account

Sending PayPal money to another bank account is very simple and useful for the user who wants to move the amount. It is also an alternative for those who want to withdraw the balance available on the platform, after crediting an account, according to the common withdrawal procedures of the destination bank.

In addition, the bank transfer is free and can be made to an account registered in the same CPF as the PayPal account. The process can be done through the payment platform website or in the mobile application.

Once requested, it is not possible to cancel the bank transfer. In fact, the transferred amount takes 1 to 5 business days to be deposited in the user’s account. However, all transfers undergo scrutiny and may experience delays or interruptions. Below, see how to transfer money from one PayPal account to another bank account. To transfer money from PayPal to Inter’s bank account, visit the website; In the upper right corner, click on the “Login” button to access the service login page; Then, on the login page, enter the information needed to log into your account; Afterwards, tap the “Log in” button to proceed; After that, on the “Summary” tab, check the amount available in the “PayPal Balance” section; After that, tap the “Transfer Resources” button to start the process; Then enter the bank account you want to transfer the balance to and tap “Next”; Afterwards, enter the transfer amount, and tap “Next”; Also, before finalizing, review the transfer data. Then tap the “Transfer Now” button located at the bottom of the PayPal page; Finally, the transfer confirmation will appear. Tap “Done” to finish the process.

