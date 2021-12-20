Humorist This Boy wins an actor’s lamp from Globo and becomes a joke

The comedian Esse Menino, who became famous when he went viral with the “P-faizer” video, was part of the traditional secret friend of “Fantástico”, with some of the most outstanding personalities of the year, and received a slightly unexpected gift.

As a joke, the influencer took the presenter Marcos Mion and presented the artist with a custom shoe. When he received his gift, he discovered that he was drawn by the actor Michel Gomide, who plays the character Samuel in the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, and, to his surprise, he won a lamp.

On social networks, followers had fun with Esse Menino’s reaction, who, at first, appeared not to have been so satisfied with the gift received. According to Michel Gomes, the lamp is for illuminating the comedian’s ideas.

This is the classic of the hidden friend, giving a wonderful gift and getting one that can’t even hide the look of disappointment kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk.

poor that boy

meanwhile, in the hidden friend of the #Fantastic…. This Menino took Mion, gave him a cool custom tennis shoe, etc, and got a LUMINAIRE from an actor – who even said in the letter that it was to lighten ideas KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK who never

Later, through stories on his Instagram profile, Esse Menino told him that he had a hangover on the day of the recording of Fantástico’s secret friend and said that he “loved” Michel’s gift.