Hyundai Introduces Four-Wheeled Robot That Transports Objects, Even Babies | robotics

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Hyundai Introduces Four-Wheeled Robot That Transports Objects, Even Babies | robotics 2 Views

A four-wheeled mobile platform is Hyundai’s new robotic bet for the transport of objects. Called Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED), the device has independent suspension, which keeps the body stable when moving on uneven surfaces. The manufacturer guarantees that the robot offers advanced steering, braking and altitude control systems.

Hyundai’s expectation is that the device will be the ideal technological solution for delivery, orientation and filming equipment. The electronics were also presented as a transport for the elderly, a baby carriage or even an informational display to be used in airports, malls and ballrooms, for example.

🔎 iRobot updates Roomba robots to dodge Christmas trees

MobED device promises stability and high maneuverability in complex environments — Photo: Press Release/Hyundai

The electronics have three motors in each wheel that provide the necessary power and direction while controlling the body’s position. As a result, even if the MobED has to climb a ramp loaded with boxes, for example, the platform remains stable without any risk of objects being transported to fall.

The equipment has four 12-inch pneumatic tires. The robot structure is 67 cm long, 60 cm wide and 33 cm high, with a total weight of 50 kg.

The manufacturer said the device can reduce or expand its wheelbase to 45 cm or 65 cm, respectively. According to Hyundai, this ensures more stability when driving at high speeds or on unstable surfaces. MobED can reach a top speed of 30 km/h, and four hours of driving on a single battery charge.

Possible uses of MobED, Hyundai’s robotic innovation — Photo: Disclosure/Hyundai

The Mobile Eccentric Droid will be on display at CES 2022, an event at which Hyundai promises to present its future vision for robotics.

With information from Hyundai and Tech Radar

📝 What are the most curious robots today? Participate in the TechTudo Forum

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Chevrolet owns the 3 best-selling cars in December

All it took was Chevrolet’s production to be regularized in Brazil, and the brand returned …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved