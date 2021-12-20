Hyundai Introduces Four-Wheeled Robot That Transports Objects, Even Babies | robotics

A four-wheeled mobile platform is Hyundai’s new robotic bet for the transport of objects. Called Mobile Eccentric Droid (MobED), the device has independent suspension, which keeps the body stable when moving on uneven surfaces. The manufacturer guarantees that the robot offers advanced steering, braking and altitude control systems.

Hyundai’s expectation is that the device will be the ideal technological solution for delivery, orientation and filming equipment. The electronics were also presented as a transport for the elderly, a baby carriage or even an informational display to be used in airports, malls and ballrooms, for example.

🔎 iRobot updates Roomba robots to dodge Christmas trees

2 of 3 MobED device promises stability and high maneuverability in complex environments — Photo: Press Release/Hyundai MobED device promises stability and high maneuverability in complex environments — Photo: Press Release/Hyundai

The electronics have three motors in each wheel that provide the necessary power and direction while controlling the body’s position. As a result, even if the MobED has to climb a ramp loaded with boxes, for example, the platform remains stable without any risk of objects being transported to fall.

The equipment has four 12-inch pneumatic tires. The robot structure is 67 cm long, 60 cm wide and 33 cm high, with a total weight of 50 kg.

The manufacturer said the device can reduce or expand its wheelbase to 45 cm or 65 cm, respectively. According to Hyundai, this ensures more stability when driving at high speeds or on unstable surfaces. MobED can reach a top speed of 30 km/h, and four hours of driving on a single battery charge.

3 of 3 Possible Uses of MobED, Hyundai’s Robotic Innovation — Photo: Disclosure/Hyundai Possible uses of MobED, Hyundai’s robotic innovation — Photo: Disclosure/Hyundai

The Mobile Eccentric Droid will be on display at CES 2022, an event at which Hyundai promises to present its future vision for robotics.

With information from Hyundai and Tech Radar