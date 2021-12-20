‘I would never deliver’ · TV News

Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will go to prison to visit Samuel/Jorge (Michel Gomes) in In Times of the Emperor. The seamstress will suffer when she sees her ex-fiancé behind bars, will ask for forgiveness and will say that she was not responsible for betraying the boy to Tonico (Alexandre Nero). “I would never give you away”, the young woman will vent in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

In this Monday (20) chapter of Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serial, the princess of Little Africa will be the victim of a setup by the deputy. The crook will tell Cândida (Dani Ornellas) and Dom Olu (Rogério Brito) that his mistress told him all about the engineer’s farce.

Without her own parents’ vote of confidence, the dressmaker will run to the police station to try to convince Samuel that she was not responsible for handing him over to his half brother. “I swear I had nothing to do with your arrest,” she will say.

“I know it wasn’t you. Tonico found out for himself. We have the same birthmark. He saw mine on his arm, like his and our father’s, and understood everything”, explains Pilar’s fiance (Gabriela Medvedovski). “The bastard made my parents believe it was me when he found out I already knew and hid it from him”, will tell Guebo’s childhood friend (Maicon Rodrigues).

The engineer will then repair the mark on the ex-fiancée’s face and become enraged: “Tonico hit you? Coward, miserable man.” “I would never give you away, Samuel,” the seamstress will repeat.

“I don’t understand how you got together with this one…”, the good guy will be indignant. “I was crazy. That’s why I came here to ask your forgiveness for everything I did,” Zayla will claim. “Of course I forgive. I never believed you were going to hand me over to Tonico,” the boy will say.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.