Ibovespa Futuro drops about 1% following pessimism abroad with the advance of omicron; Budget vote on radar

SAO PAULO – The week, shorter because of Christmas, with stock exchanges closed on Friday (24), starts with a drop to the Ibovespa Futuro, in line with the main international markets, amid heightened concerns about the variant omicron, mainly in Europe, but also with stronger signs of advance in the US.

At 9:05 am (Eastern time), the Ibovespa contract maturing in February 2022 was down 1.07%, to 107,305 points, while the dollar contract maturing in January rose 0.11%, to R$ 5. 7195. Already the commercial dollar advanced 0.36% at the same time, to R$ 5.704 in purchase and R$ 5.705 in sale.

In the interest rate futures market, the DI for January 2023 fell one basis point to 11.74%; DI for January 2025 trades at one basis point at 10.76%; and the DI for January 2027 was up one basis point at 10.66%.

The week’s agenda is focused on data from the US, inflation in Brazil measured by the IPCA-15, as well as the reduction in the volume – and pace – of assets, at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, concerns about new restrictions imposed by Ômicron and the setback to President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, which prompted Goldman Sachs to cut US growth forecasts, are on the market’s radar.

Investors weigh the latest comments from Senator Joe Manchin, who left Democrats with little alternative to reviving Biden’s agenda after rejecting the $1.75 trillion tax and expense package.

“Overall, the news not only hampers the legislative landscape for Biden, but also implies an additional complication for an already complex electoral landscape for Democrats in the November parliamentary elections, as the bill was considered the party’s biggest electoral stake” , evaluates the XP Investimentos analysis team.

New locks in parts of Europe to stem the rapid spread of Ômicron are also unsettling investors and weighing on risk sentiment.

The rise in cases has prompted the Netherlands to revert to blockades, while UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has refused to rule out stronger measures before Christmas. In the United States, blockades probably won’t be necessary, but hospitals could be under pressure, said Biden’s top medical adviser Anthony Fauci.

“The arrival of winter, which promises strong intensity and the natural period of the flu frightens governments and due to the speed of transmission of the new variant, there is fear of congestion in health systems, even though most of those infected do not develop serious symptoms . Such a more restrictive perspective of economic activity is already starting to slow down the speed at which some countries accelerate their monetary tightening processes, as it has already triggered some interest rate cuts around the world”, highlights the analysis team at Infinity Asset.

In China, banks announced a cut in their benchmark interest rate on one-year loans from 3.85% to 3.8% – the first move since April 2020. Most traders and economists in a Reuters poll had expected cuts in the benchmark interest rate. Requests for easing have grown amid a housing crackdown that is weighing on economic expansion.

Oil is down more than 3% in London and New York as fears the pandemic will again affect energy demand.

Some iron ore contracts boosted gains to the highest level in two months amid Chinese banks’ support for the economy and increased output from steelmakers later in the year.

In Singapore, futures contracts show the fifth weekly advance, the longest period of appreciation since May, with the most optimistic outlook for demand. On Monday, Chinese banks cut interest rates for the first time in 20 months, in the wake of the monetary authority’s decision earlier this month to reduce the amount that financial institutions must keep in reserves. The move reflects the Chinese government’s shift in focus from real estate and coronavirus control to economic recovery.

Iron ore rose 6.7%, to $127.95 a ton, and was quoted at $124.20 at 3:06 pm Singapore, after a jump of 11% last week. Prices in Dalian closed down 0.4%. Steel rebar and hot rolled coil also retreated in Shanghai.

Budget and Focus highlighted

On the Brazilian agenda, the Mixed Budget Commission (CMO) must vote on the report by Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ) to next year’s budget bill (PLOA 2022) at 10:00 am. There is a Congress session called for 2 pm (deputies) and 5 pm (senators) to analyze the matter.

The highlight on the day’s agenda is the Focus Report, with market agents’ projections for the main economic indicators. They slightly lowered their forecasts for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2021. From 10.05% last week, the median expectation for this year’s inflation now stands at 10.04%. For 2022, the forecast was from 5.02% to 5.03%, a slight increase. The 2023 IPCA dropped from 3.46% to 3.40%, while the 2024 IPCA dropped from 3.09% to 3.00%.

In relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), projections were reduced from an expansion of 4.65% to 4.58% in 2021; for 2022, the projections were maintained at 0.50%. Estimates for the dollar rose from BRL 5.59 to BRL 5.60 in 2021; and were increased by R$ 5.55 in 2022 to R$ 5.57. Finally, the projection for the basic interest rate, Selic, for 2022 was maintained at 11.5%. For 2023, it continued at 8%.

Next Thursday (23), it is worth mentioning, the IPCA-15, referring to December, will be released. Bradesco believes that the index should show a variation of 0.8%. Itaú forecasts a monthly increase of 0.82%, taking inflation to 10.47% by the end of the year. Check out more highlights to follow this week.

Investors are also on the lookout for moves in view of the 2022 elections.

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and former São Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin met publicly last night (19), for the first time since they began negotiating an alliance to dispute the election of 2022. Organized by Prerogatives, a group of “anti-Lavajatistas” lawyers, the christened “Dinner for Democracy” gathered around 500 guests in São Paulo, including governors and other leaders.

Although there is no formal union, the meeting is full of symbology. Governor of São Paulo four times for the PSDB, Alckmin left the party last Wednesday and is studying invitations from three parties to trace his political destiny.

Corporate Radar

Eletrobras (ELET6;ELET3)

Eletrobras (ELET3) approved the Business and Management Master Plan 2022-2026, which foresees a total investment of R$ 48.337 billion in the period.

The plan contemplates the capitalization of the company, of the Council of the Investment Partnership Program (CPPI), which deals with the modeling of the privatization of Eletrobras.

Among the goals for 2022, the company includes a 164 megawatt (MW) generation expansion and a 193-kilometer transmission expansion. In addition, also for next year, the company intends to have revenue from other businesses of 3.47% in relation to recurring revenue.

Taesa (TAEE11)

Taesa (TAEE11) was the winner in the dispute for lot 1, referring to Transmission Auction No. 02/2021 promoted on this date by the National Electric Energy Agency, with RAP of R$ 129.9 million, discount of 47.7% .

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

Neoenergia (NEOE3) won lot 4 of the transmission auction for an Annual Allowed Revenue (RAP) of R$ 37.1 million.

Energisa (ENGI11)

Energisa (ENGI11) won lot 5 of the transmission auction with a 48.68% discount, by offering an Allowed Annual Revenue (RAP) of 11.3 million.

Isa Cteep (TRPL4)

Isa Cteep (TRPL4) will distribute R$ 114.5 million in JCP, which represents R$ 0.1738 per share, ex-rights on December 23rd.

(With Estadão, Bloomberg and Agência Brasil)

