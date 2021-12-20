‘If a player is not vaccinated, he is a threat to all of us’

English football has had several games postponed in recent days because of COVID-19 and the situation is not expected to improve until Christmas; clubs are pushing to suspend the championship until the turn of the year

COVID-19 once again threatens European teams. At Premier League, six games were postponed because of recent positive cases in the squads of English clubs.

At a press conference on the eve of the confrontation against the tottenham, Jürgen Klopp, technician of Liverpool, spoke about vaccination and its importance for the individual and collective.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“I think (getting vaccinated) will definitely influence who clubs sign. If a player doesn’t get vaccinated, he’s a constant threat to all of us,” he said.

The problems caused by the coronavirus in football in the UK are a reflection of society, with the country registering 78,610 positive cases on Wednesday (15) – the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

This week, the Premier League introduced emergency measures in an attempt to reduce the risk of outbreaks at clubs and ensure games can continue without interruption.

The Premier League reported 42 positive COVID-19 cases among players and officials at its 20 clubs between December 6 and 12 – the highest weekly total since testing began in May 2020. After the outbreaks in Tottenham, Manchester United, Watford and Brentford This week, the number of positives is expected to hit a record when the league releases the numbers at the end of this round of testing.