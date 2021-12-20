If Pfizer does not agree to negotiate directly with states, the SP government can call the STF

Jean Gorinchteyn, São Paulo’s Health Secretary, and João Doria try to negotiate the purchase of vaccines for children directly with Pfizer (Photo: NELSON ALMEIDA/AFP via Getty Images)

SP is considering calling the STF if Pfizer does not want to negotiate directly with the states

Pharmaceuticals is in contact with the Ministry of Health to sell immunizations to children

Even with the approval of Anvisa, Marcelo Queiroga said that the ministry will only think about vaccinating children from January 5th.

THE São Paulo government intends to sue the Supreme Court, if the Pfizer does not agree to negotiate directly with the states for vaccines to immunize children against covid-19. The information was given by the state secretary of Health, Jean Gorinchteyn.

According to the secretary, there was a dialogue between the government of São Paulo and Pfizer last Friday (17), but it was informed that priority would be given to the Ministry of Health.

“Last Friday we spoke with the president of Pfizer who said that the priority would be the federal government. We just don’t accept this position. If until today, in the afternoon, its president in Brazil, Marta Diez, does not manifest itself in the sense of authorizing the sale of 9 million immunizations for our children, we will be judicializing this decision in the Federal Supreme Court so that the protection of life is maintained”, declared Gorinchteyn, in an interview with GloboNews.

THE governor João Doria (PSDB) it had already expressed interest in negotiating directly with Pfizer, but the pharmaceutical company opted to maintain contact with the federal government. However, according to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the ministry will only effectively decide on the vaccination of children from January 5th – even if the National Health Surveillance Agency has already approved the use of the immunizing agent for the age group from 5 to 11 years old.

For Jean Gorinchteyn, the vaccination of children is “a health emergency”. “In the Child and Adolescent Statute itself, children have the same precepts of protection as all other age groups, especially regarding immunization. From March last year until today, we have lost 2.5 thousand children, especially between 0 and 9 years old, as a result of covid”, he told GloboNews.

“This is an emergency in need of protection for these people. As a result of the presence of a new variant that has a characteristic we call infectivity – greater transmission from person to person -, these children are at greater risk.”

use of masks

Before the arrival of the Ômicron variant, the expectation was that the government of São Paulo would release the use of masks on December 11th. But, the scenario has changed. According to Jean Gorinchteyn, the requirement will be maintained at least until January 31, both in open and closed spaces.

“Governor João Doria signs a decree today extending the mandatory use of masks for all environments until January 31 of next year”, he said.