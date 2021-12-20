Image reveals the Scarlet Witch’s new look in Doctor Strange 2

There are still five months before the next Marvel movie hits theaters: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently set to debut on May 6, 2022.

Doctor Strange 2 will hit theaters six years after the release of the hero’s first film, a lead time well above Marvel Studios’ average. But to the delight of fans, the new movie promises to make up for this waiting time.

With Doctor Strange 2 Marvel will take its deepest and most frightening plunge into the multiverse, as indicated by the film’s own title. And despite the mystery surrounding the plot, Marvel began opening the curtains this week with Spider-Man: No Return Home. Spider-Man’s new movie features the first teaser-trailer from Doctor Strange 2, which is actually the second post-credits scene in the movie. The preview is fantastic and is making fans freak out in movie theaters. And this first trailer of Doctor Strange 2 also features the first glimpse of the new look of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), who will be in the film, apparently, in the role of the main villain in the plot. Check out the character’s new look: As a comparison, check out the look of the Scarlet Witch’s latest MCU appearance at WandaVision: What did you think? Keep following the Marvel legacy not to miss anything new!

Unpublished image of Doctor Strange 2 reveals the Wizard’s Variant

Now that Spider-Man 3 is already a reality, and practically all the doubts, rumors and spoilers of the movie have been resolved, now it’s time to focus on Doctor Strange two! The film only hits theaters in MAY 2022, putting us on longer months of anticipation.

And to increase our hype for the movie, behold, a new official figure from the Legends line has just revealed a big surprise from the Multiverse of Madness. Since the toy simply reveals an apparent new Variant of Stephen Strange himself!

With a uniform very different from anything we’ve seen on the MCU so far. All in red and black and without the Cloak, check out the first glimpse of the so-called Strange Defender:

So far, the strongest speculation is that it is a Variant of the Stranger. But it could be that we’re seeing an even bigger spoiler.

Since this new uniform can be used by the ‘official’ Strange at the end of the film. As if this were the new uniform the hero will wear at the end of the movie, and keep for future projects.

It turns out that the Stranger wore a uniform very similar to this one in the comics, and the doll’s title is a direct reference to that. Since he wears this black, red, and no Cloak uniform at the stage where he is part of the… Defenders!

Will the MCU Strange Defender assemble the team from the old Netflix series? Or is this just a vague reference? keep an eye on Marvel legacy for more information.

Doctor Strange 2 does not yet have an official synopsis, but it is part of the call. ‘Trilogy of the Multiverse’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued on Spider-Man 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement in the direction!

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez ). The script is up to the newcomer Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron (Loki). The film has its premiere date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

Read ALL ABOUT Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!